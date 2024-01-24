

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail major Target Corp. (TGT) Wednesday announced that it is introducing more than 1000 wellness products that start at just $1.99.



This includes apparel and accessories to supplements, vitamins and the latest tech. Some of these products are exclusive to the retail chain.



The company believes that when customers enter its stores, they will find assortment of wellness-related products, including colorful fitness styles from All in Motion that match an exclusive assortment of Stanley Tumblers and Bala Bangles for a coordinated look.



Target is also offering brands like Ghia, Good & Gather, Being Frenshe, Blogilates, Sechey, All in Motion and more. They are also selling supplements and hydration.



The retailer will also be featuring celebrity-founded brands like good.clean.goop, beauty, and wellness essentials from Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's new line of vitamins and supplements; Being Frenshe, a line of personal care products from founder Ashley Tisdale to name a few.



Customers can also shop for the same products from its website or its fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, as well as get them delivered to their doorstep through same-day delivery with Shipt in as soon as an hour.



