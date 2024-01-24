Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFMZ | ISIN: US7504911022 | Ticker-Symbol: PQIA
Tradegate
23.01.24
14:19 Uhr
34,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RADNET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADNET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,60034,80013:54
34,80035,00013:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2024 | 12:06
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RadNet, Inc.: RadNet's Arizona Diagnostic Radiology Group Joint Venture Acquires Seven Outpatient Imaging Centers in Phoenix, Arizona

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announces that its joint ventured Arizona Diagnostic Radiology Group, LLC ("Arizona Diagnostic Radiology") has acquired seven outpatient imaging centers in Phoenix Arizona from Evernorth Care Group.

The acquisition will expand outpatient imaging services for Evernorth Care Group patients, who will now have access to Arizona Diagnostic Radiology's nine additional imaging centers in the Phoenix market. Additionally, the newly acquired imaging centers will implement RadNet's digital health solutions, including radiology information and image management systems and DeepHealth's artificial intelligence platform. These solutions are focused on optimizing operational workflow, improving the patient experience and driving accuracy and earlier detection.

"Since we entered the Arizona marketplace at the end of 2020, we have been committed to growing scale and expanding patient access and services. This acquisition moves us further in the direction of achieving the patient access and breadth of services that we strive for in all of our core markets. We look forward to providing leading-edge technology and additional specialized imaging services in oncology, musculoskeletal, cardiac and vascular and neuroscience to the patients of Evernorth Care Group," said RadNet President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Berger, M.D.

"Driven by our commitment to provide high-quality care and convenience for our patients, we continually review and expand our services to ensure they are best positioned to meet patients' needs," said Jeff Holt, President, Evernorth Care Group. "Arizona Diagnostic Radiology has been a partner since June 2022, providing radiologists to supervise, interpret and deliver diagnostic support. Through acquiring our radiology service line, Arizona Diagnostic Radiology will now provide imaging services in our care locations and bring their established leadership and best-in-class capabilities to support a holistic, high-quality imaging program that helps improve health outcomes for our patients."

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com

Mark Stolper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
RadNet, Inc.
310-445-2800


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.