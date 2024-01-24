Anzeige
WKN: 851143 | ISIN: US3695501086 | Ticker-Symbol: GDX
Tradegate
24.01.24
13:12 Uhr
239,90 Euro
+10,00
+4,35 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
229,90231,7013:41
229,90233,7013:41
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 13:00
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Fourth-quarter net earnings of $1 billion, diluted EPS of $3.64, on revenue of $11.7 billion
  • Highest quarterly EPS and revenue in company history
  • $1.2 billion net cash provided by operating activities, or 119% of net earnings
  • Ended the quarter with $93.6 billion in backlog

RESTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1 billion, or $3.64 diluted earnings per share (EPS). Revenue of $11.7 billion was up 7.5% over the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, net earnings were $3.3 billion, or $12.02 per diluted share. Full-year revenue was $42.3 billion, a 7.3% increase from 2022.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw growth in all four segments and continued strong cash flow," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our Aerospace segment in particular saw solid execution and continued demand in the quarter and is well positioned for a surge in deliveries upon FAA certification of the G700."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.2 billion, or 119% of net earnings. For the year, net cash provided by operating activities totaled a record-high $4.7 billion, or 142% of net earnings.

During the year, the company reduced debt by $1.2 billion, invested $904 million in capital expenditures, paid $1.4 billion in dividends, and used $434 million to repurchase shares, ending 2023 with $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Backlog

Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 0.8- to-1 for the quarter and 1.1-to-1 for the year. Backlog of $93.6 billion was the highest year-end backlog in the company's history. In addition to backlog, estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.3 billion at year end. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $132 billion at the end of the year.

In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $3.2 billion, growing backlog to $20.5 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter. Aerospace book-to-bill was 1.2-to-1 for the quarter and the year.

In the three defense segments, significant awards in the quarter included an IDIQ contract with maximum potential value of $2.5 billion from the Indian Health Service to modernize its electronic health record system; an IDIQ contract with maximum potential value of $975 million to provide mission command training and technical support services to the U.S. Army; $395 million, with options having maximum potential value of $840 million, for maintenance and modernization of two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke -class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyers; a contract with maximum potential value of $420 million to provide ongoing lead-yard services for the Navy's DDG-51 program; $265 million for various munitions and ordnance; and $245 million, with maximum potential value of $590 million, for several key contracts for classified customers.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call today at 9 a.m. EST . The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at GD.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through January 31, 2024, at 1-800-770-2030 (international: +1 647-362-9199), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at GD.com. General Dynamics intends to supplement those charts on its website after its earnings call today to include information about 2024 guidance presented during the call.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended December 31


Variance


2023


2022


$


%

Revenue

$

11,668


$

10,851


$ 817


7.5 %

Operating costs and expenses


(10,380)



(9,624)


(756)



Operating earnings


1,288



1,227


61


5.0 %

Other, net


17



69


(52)



Interest, net


(78)



(85)


7



Earnings before income tax


1,227



1,211


16


1.3 %

Provision for income tax, net


(222)



(219)


(3)



Net earnings

$

1,005


$

992


$ 13


1.3 %

Earnings per share-basic

$

3.68


$

3.62


$ 0.06


1.7 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding


272.8



274.0





Earnings per share-diluted

$

3.64


$

3.58


$ 0.06


1.7 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


275.9



277.2





EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Year Ended December 31


Variance


2023


2022


$


%

Revenue

$

42,272


$

39,407


$ 2,865


7.3 %

Operating costs and expenses


(38,027)



(35,196)


(2,831)



Operating earnings


4,245



4,211


34


0.8 %

Other, net


82



189


(107)



Interest, net


(343)



(364)


21



Earnings before income tax


3,984



4,036


(52)


(1.3) %

Provision for income tax, net


(669)



(646)


(23)



Net earnings

$

3,315


$

3,390


$ (75)


(2.2) %

Earnings per share-basic

$

12.14


$

12.31


$ (0.17)


(1.4) %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding


273.1



275.3





Earnings per share-diluted

$

12.02


$

12.19


$ (0.17)


(1.4) %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


275.7



278.2





EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended December 31


Variance


2023


2022


$


%

Revenue:








Aerospace

$ 2,744


$ 2,450


$ 294


12.0 %

Marine Systems

3,408


2,969


439


14.8 %

Combat Systems

2,364


2,179


185


8.5 %

Technologies

3,152


3,253


(101)


(3.1) %

Total

$ 11,668


$ 10,851


$ 817


7.5 %

Operating earnings:








Aerospace

$ 449


$ 337


$ 112


33.2 %

Marine Systems

217


237


(20)


(8.4) %

Combat Systems

351


332


19


5.7 %

Technologies

305


340


(35)


(10.3) %

Corporate

(34)


(19)


(15)


(78.9) %

Total

$ 1,288


$ 1,227


$ 61


5.0 %

Operating margin:








Aerospace

16.4 %


13.8 %





Marine Systems

6.4 %


8.0 %





Combat Systems

14.8 %


15.2 %





Technologies

9.7 %


10.5 %





Total

11.0 %


11.3 %





EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Year Ended December 31


Variance


2023


2022


$


%

Revenue:








Aerospace

$ 8,621


$ 8,567


$ 54


0.6 %

Marine Systems

12,461


11,040


1,421


12.9 %

Combat Systems

8,268


7,308


960


13.1 %

Technologies

12,922


12,492


430


3.4 %

Total

$ 42,272


$ 39,407


$ 2,865


7.3 %

Operating earnings:








Aerospace

$ 1,182


$ 1,130


$ 52


4.6 %

Marine Systems

874


897


(23)


(2.6) %

Combat Systems

1,147


1,075


72


6.7 %

Technologies

1,202


1,227


(25)


(2.0) %

Corporate

(160)


(118)


(42)


(35.6) %

Total

$ 4,245


$ 4,211


$ 34


0.8 %

Operating margin:








Aerospace

13.7 %


13.2 %





Marine Systems

7.0 %


8.1 %





Combat Systems

13.9 %


14.7 %





Technologies

9.3 %


9.8 %





Total

10.0 %


10.7 %





EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and equivalents

$ 1,913


$ 1,242

Accounts receivable

3,004


3,008

Unbilled receivables

7,997


8,795

Inventories

8,578


6,322

Other current assets

2,123


1,696

Total current assets

23,615


21,063

Noncurrent assets:




Property, plant and equipment, net

6,198


5,900

Intangible assets, net

1,656


1,824

Goodwill

20,586


20,334

Other assets

2,755


2,464

Total noncurrent assets

31,195


30,522

Total assets

$ 54,810


$ 51,585

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 507


$ 1,253

Accounts payable

3,095


3,398

Customer advances and deposits

9,564


7,436

Other current liabilities

3,266


3,254

Total current liabilities

16,432


15,341

Noncurrent liabilities:




Long-term debt

8,754


9,243

Other liabilities

8,325


8,433

Total noncurrent liabilities

17,079


17,676

Shareholders' equity:




Common stock

482


482

Surplus

3,760


3,556

Retained earnings

39,270


37,403

Treasury stock

(21,054)


(20,721)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,159)


(2,152)

Total shareholders' equity

21,299


18,568

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 54,810


$ 51,585

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Year Ended December 31


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:




Net earnings

$ 3,315


$ 3,390

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

608


586

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

255


298

Equity-based compensation expense

181


165

Deferred income tax benefit

(177)


(178)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

38


46

Unbilled receivables

913


(256)

Inventories

(2,219)


(980)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts payable

(303)


224

Customer advances and deposits

2,415


2,082

Income taxes payable

(209)


(436)

Other, net

(107)


(362)

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,710


4,579

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(904)


(1,114)

Other, net

(37)


(375)

Net cash used by investing activities

(941)


(1,489)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(1,428)


(1,369)

Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(1,250)


(1,000)

Purchases of common stock

(434)


(1,229)

Other, net

18


127

Net cash used by financing activities

(3,094)


(3,471)

Net cash (used) provided by discontinued operations

(4)


20

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

671


(361)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of year

1,242


1,603

Cash and equivalents at end of year

$ 1,913


$ 1,242

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Other Financial Information:









December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022





Debt-to-equity (a)

43.5 %


56.5 %





Book value per share (b)

$ 77.85


$ 67.66





Shares outstanding

273,599,948


274,411,106














Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months


2023


2022


2023


2022

Income tax payments, net

$ 607


$ 478


$ 1,100


$ 1,245

Company-sponsored research and development (c)

$ 115


$ 119


$ 510


$ 480

Return on sales (d)

8.6 %


9.1 %


7.8 %


8.6 %

Return on equity (e)





16.8 %


19.0 %









Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months


2023


2022


2023


2022

Free cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,196


$ 669


$ 4,710


$ 4,579

Capital expenditures

(304)


(494)


(904)


(1,114)

Free cash flow (f)

$ 892


$ 175


$ 3,806


$ 3,465









Return on invested capital:




Net earnings

$ 3,315


$ 3,390

After-tax interest expense

315


309

After-tax amortization expense

201


235

Net operating profit after taxes

3,831


3,934

Average invested capital

31,258


31,260

Return on invested capital (g)

12.3 %


12.6 %






December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022





Net debt:








Total debt

$ 9,261


$ 10,496





Less cash and equivalents

1,913


1,242





Net debt (h)

$ 7,348


$ 9,254






Notes describing the calculation of the other financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are on the following page.

EXHIBIT G (Cont.)

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of year end.

(b)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of year end.

(c)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)

Return on equity is calculated by dividing net earnings by our average total equity during the year. Average total equity is calculated using the total equity balance at the end of the preceding year and the total equity balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented.

(f)

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.

(g)

We believe return on invested capital (ROIC) is a useful measure for investors because it reflects our ability to generate returns from the capital we have deployed in our operations. We use ROIC to evaluate investment decisions and as a performance measure in evaluating management. We define ROIC as net operating profit after taxes divided by average invested capital. Net operating profit after taxes is defined as net earnings plus after-tax interest and amortization expense, calculated using the statutory federal income tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the sum of the average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss. Average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss are calculated using the respective balances at the end of the preceding year and the respective balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. ROIC excludes goodwill impairments and non-economic accounting changes as they are not reflective of company performance.

(h)

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Funded


Unfunded


Total Backlog


Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*


Total
Estimated
Contract Value

Fourth Quarter 2023:










Aerospace

$ 19,557


$ 897


$ 20,454


$ 451


$ 20,905

Marine Systems

30,141


15,755


45,896


3,647


49,543

Combat Systems

13,816


721


14,537


6,236


20,773

Technologies

8,961


3,779


12,740


28,011


40,751

Total

$ 72,475


$ 21,152


$ 93,627


$ 38,345


$ 131,972

Third Quarter 2023:










Aerospace

$ 19,654


$ 405


$ 20,059


$ 785


$ 20,844

Marine Systems

30,445


17,277


47,722


3,113


50,835

Combat Systems

14,375


719


15,094


6,098


21,192

Technologies

9,833


2,852


12,685


27,302


39,987

Total

$ 74,307


$ 21,253


$ 95,560


$ 37,298


$ 132,858

Fourth Quarter 2022:










Aerospace

$ 19,077


$ 439


$ 19,516


$ 685


$ 20,201

Marine Systems

26,246


19,453


45,699


3,672


49,371

Combat Systems

12,726


525


13,251


5,364


18,615

Technologies

9,100


3,571


12,671


26,889


39,560

Total

$ 67,149


$ 23,988


$ 91,137


$ 36,610


$ 127,747


* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ)
contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with
existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer
exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to
receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the

future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324798/Exhibit_H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324799/Exhibit_H_2.jpg

EXHIBIT I

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the fourth quarter of 2023:

Marine Systems:

  • $395 from the U.S. Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS Chung-Hoon and USS James E. Williams, Arleigh Burke -class (DDG-51) guided missile destroyers. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $840 .

  • A contract from the Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the DDG-51 program. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $420 .

  • $215 from the Navy for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.

  • $105 from the Navy for lead yard services, development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines.

Combat Systems:

  • $265 for various munitions and ordnance.

  • $230 to provide maintenance and modernization for the Leopard fleet of vehicles for the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

  • $200 from the U.S. Army to upgrade Abrams main battle tanks to the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.

  • $180 from the Army to establish additional capacity for artillery propellant.

  • $100 to produce Piranha armored combat vehicles for Switzerland .

  • $60 from the Army to establish additional capacity for 155mm artillery projectile metal parts production.

Technologies:

  • An indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Indian Health Service (IHS) to modernize its electronic health record (EHR) system. The contract has a maximum potential value of $2.5 billion .

  • An IDIQ contract to provide mission command training and technical support services for the Army. The contract has a maximum potential value of $975 among multiple awardees.

  • $245 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $590 .

  • $95 from U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide a full range of activities to support USSOCOM operations, including program management, mission infrastructure and training services. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $490 .

  • A contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to continue operating and modernizing the agency's Healthcare Integrated General Ledger Accounting System (HIGLAS) application. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $450 .

  • $100 from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) to provide operations and maintenance support services for the Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT). The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $385 .

  • $130 from the Navy to provide sustainment services for the next-generation Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communications system.

  • Initial task orders on the $4.5 billion U.S. Air Force Security Support Services IDIQ contract to implement comprehensive security services, counterintelligence analysis and cybersecurity assessments.

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS










Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months


2023


2022


2023


2022

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):

Large-cabin aircraft

32


30


89


96

Mid-cabin aircraft

7


8


22


24

Total

39


38


111


120









Aerospace Book-to-Bill:








Orders*

$ 3,164


$ 2,973


$ 10,283


$ 12,573

Revenue

2,744


2,450


8,621


8,567

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.15x


1.21x


1.19x


1.47x


* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog
adjustments.


SOURCE General Dynamics

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.