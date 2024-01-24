PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported fourth quarter 2023 income from continuing operations of $1.01 per share, as compared to $1.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, was $1.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.23 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 income from continuing operations was $4.57 per share, up from $4.01 in 2022. Full year 2023 adjusted income from continuing operations was $5.59, as compared to $4.45 in 2022.

"2023 was a strong year at Textron with solid revenue and profit growth along with segment profit margin expansion," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "At Aviation, we saw continued backlog growth and, at Bell, the team began executing on our transformational FLRAA program."

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group for the full year was $1.3 billion. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, totaled $931 million for the full year, down from $1.178 billion in 2022.

In the quarter, Textron returned $283 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Full year 2023 share repurchases totaled $1.168 billion.

Outlook

Textron is forecasting 2024 revenues of approximately $14.6 billion, up from $13.7 billion in 2023. Textron expects full-year 2024 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in the range of $5.62 to $5.82 or $6.20 to $6.40 on an adjusted basis, which is reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release.

The company is estimating net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group will be between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion and manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure, will be between $900 million and $1.0 billion, with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.

"The 2024 outlook reflects higher revenues, increasing segment profit and operating margin expansion with a continuation of our growth strategy of ongoing investments in new products and programs to drive increases in long-term shareholder value," Donnelly concluded.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Textron Aviation

Revenues at Textron Aviation of $1.5 billion were down $58 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting lower volume and mix of $158 million, partially offset by higher pricing of $100 million.

Textron Aviation delivered 50 jets in the quarter, down from 52 last year, and 44 commercial turboprops, down from 47 last year.

Segment profit was $193 million in the fourth quarter, up $23 million from a year ago, reflecting a favorable impact from pricing, net of inflation, of $51 million, partially offset by lower volume and mix of $22 million.

Textron Aviation backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $7.2 billion.

Bell

Bell revenues were $1.1 billion, up $255 million from last year's fourth quarter, reflecting higher commercial revenues of $171 million largely driven by increased deliveries and higher military revenues of $84 million related to the FLRAA program.

Bell delivered 91 commercial helicopters in the quarter, up from 71 last year.

Segment profit of $118 million was up $55 million from a year ago, primarily driven by higher volume and mix of $39 million.

Bell backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $4.8 billion.

Textron Systems

Revenues at Textron Systems were $314 million, flat with last year's fourth quarter.

Segment profit of $35 million was equal to last year's fourth quarter.

Textron Systems' backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.0 billion.

Industrial

Industrial revenues were $961 million, up $54 million from last year's fourth quarter, largely reflecting higher volume and mix at Kautex and a favorable impact from pricing at Textron Specialized Vehicles.

Segment profit of $57 million was up $14 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher pricing, net of inflation, of $18 million.

Textron eAviation

Textron eAviation segment revenues were $10 million and segment loss was $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which reflected the operating results of Pipistrel along with research and development costs for initiatives related to the development of sustainable aviation solutions.

Finance

Finance segment revenues were $12 million, and profit was $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Restructuring

In November, we announced a restructuring plan that resulted in pre-tax special charges of $126 million in the fourth quarter. We anticipate the restructuring plan will be substantially completed in the first half of 2024, resulting in annualized cost savings of approximately $75 million.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

Forward-looking Information

TEXTRON INC. Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 REVENUES MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 1,524 $ 1,582 $ 5,373 $ 5,073 Bell 1,071 816 3,147 3,091 Textron Systems 314 314 1,235 1,172 Industrial 961 907 3,841 3,465 Textron eAviation 10 6 32 16 3,880 3,625 13,628 12,817 FINANCE 12 11 55 52 Total revenues $ 3,892 $ 3,636 $ 13,683 $ 12,869 SEGMENT PROFIT MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 193 $ 170 $ 649 $ 560 Bell 118 63 320 282 Textron Systems 35 35 147 132 Industrial 57 43 228 155 Textron eAviation (23 ) (10 ) (63 ) (24 ) 380 301 1,281 1,105 FINANCE 4 5 46 31 Segment profit (a) 384 306 1,327 1,136 Corporate expenses and other, net (45 ) (50 ) (143 ) (143 ) Interest expense, net for Manufacturing group (13 ) (17 ) (62 ) (94 ) Special charges (b) (126 ) - (126 ) - LIFO inventory provision (21 ) (29 ) (107 ) (71 ) Intangible asset amortization (9 ) (13 ) (39 ) (52 ) Non-service components of pension and postretirement income, net 60 60 237 240 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 230 257 1,087 1,016 Income tax expense (31 ) (31 ) (165 ) (154 ) Income from continuing operations $ 199 $ 226 $ 922 $ 862 Discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Net income $ 198 $ 226 $ 921 $ 861 Earnings Per Share from continuing operations $ 1.01 $ 1.07 $ 4.57 $ 4.01 Diluted average shares outstanding 197,584,000 210,488,000 201,774,000 214,973,000 Income from continuing operations and Diluted earnings per share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 199 $ 226 $ 922 $ 862 Add: Special charges, net of tax (b) 94 - 94 - LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 16 22 81 54 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 7 10 30 40 Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (a) $ 316 $ 258 $ 1,127 $ 956 Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 1.01 $ 1.07 $ 4.57 $ 4.01 Add: Special charges, net of tax (b) 0.47 - 0.47 - LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 0.08 0.11 0.40 0.25 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 0.04 0.05 0.15 0.19 Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (a) $ 1.60 $ 1.23 $ 5.59 $ 4.45

(a) Segment profit, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook" attached to this release. (b) In the fourth quarter of 2023, we initiated a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses through headcount reductions at the Industrial, Bell and Textron Systems segments. In connection with this plan, we recorded special charges of $126 million ($94 million, net of tax) for the three and twelve months ended December 30, 2023. These charges included $39 million of severance and related costs and $87 million in asset impairment charges related to both fixed and intangible assets within the powersports product line at Textron Specialized Vehicles and fixed assets at Kautex.

Textron Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 2,121 $ 1,963 Accounts receivable, net 868 855 Inventories 3,914 3,550 Other current assets 857 1,033 Net property, plant and equipment 2,477 2,523 Goodwill 2,295 2,283 Other assets 3,663 3,422 Finance group assets 661 664 Total Assets $ 16,856 $ 16,293 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 357 $ 7 Accounts payable 1,023 1,018 Other current liabilities 2,998 2,645 Other liabilities 1,904 1,879 Long-term debt 3,169 3,175 Finance group liabilities 418 456 Total Liabilities 9,869 9,180 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,987 7,113 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,856 $ 16,293

TEXTRON INC. MANUFACTURING GROUP Condensed Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income from continuing operations $ 194 $ 220 $ 884 $ 835 Depreciation and amortization 103 109 395 396 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable (106 ) (56 ) (183 ) (182 ) Pension, net (50 ) (42 ) (202 ) (165 ) Asset impairments 87 2 88 2 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 36 (3 ) (9 ) (26 ) Inventories 300 298 (359 ) (55 ) Accounts payable (200 ) 119 2 235 Other, net 169 (131 ) 654 421 Net cash from operating activities 533 516 1,270 1,461 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (178 ) (162 ) (402 ) (354 ) Net cash used in business acquisitions - (1 ) (1 ) (202 ) Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 1 - 40 23 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14 1 18 22 Net cash from investing activities (163 ) (162 ) (345 ) (511 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Increase/(decrease) in short-term debt - 1 - (14 ) Net proceeds from long-term debt 347 - 348 - Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (2 ) (2 ) (7 ) (18 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (283 ) (228 ) (1,168 ) (867 ) Dividends paid (4 ) (4 ) (16 ) (17 ) Other financing activities, net 7 8 67 41 Net cash from financing activities 65 (225 ) (776 ) (875 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations 435 129 149 75 Total cash flows from discontinued operations - - (1 ) (2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 15 17 10 (32 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 450 146 158 41 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,671 1,817 1,963 1,922 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,121 $ 1,963 $ 2,121 $ 1,963 Manufacturing Cash Flow GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net cash from operating activities - GAAP $ 533 $ 516 $ 1,270 $ 1,461 Less: Capital expenditures (178 ) (162 ) (402 ) (354 ) Plus: Total pension contribution 11 13 45 49 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14 1 18 22 Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions - Non-GAAP (a) $ 380 $ 368 $ 931 $ 1,178

(a) Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook" attached to this release.

TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income from continuing operations $ 199 $ 226 $ 922 $ 862 Depreciation and amortization 103 109 395 397 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable (112 ) (63 ) (188 ) (202 ) Pension, net (50 ) (42 ) (202 ) (165 ) Asset impairments 87 2 88 2 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 36 (3 ) (9 ) (26 ) Inventories 300 298 (359 ) (55 ) Accounts payable (200 ) 119 2 235 Captive finance receivables, net 15 6 (17 ) 35 Other, net 171 (125 ) 635 407 Net cash from operating activities 549 527 1,267 1,490 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (178 ) (162 ) (402 ) (354 ) Net cash used in business acquisitions - (1 ) (1 ) (202 ) Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 1 - 40 23 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14 1 18 22 Finance receivables repaid - (1 ) 26 20 Other investing activities, net - - 2 44 Net cash from investing activities (163 ) (163 ) (317 ) (447 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Increase/(decrease) in short-term debt - 1 - (14 ) Net proceeds from long-term debt 347 - 348 - Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (3 ) (7 ) (44 ) (234 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (283 ) (228 ) (1,168 ) (867 ) Dividends paid (4 ) (4 ) (16 ) (17 ) Other financing activities, net 7 8 67 41 Net cash from financing activities 64 (230 ) (813 ) (1,091 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations 450 134 137 (48 ) Total cash flows from discontinued operations - - (1 ) (2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 15 17 10 (32 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 465 151 146 (82 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,716 1,884 2,035 2,117 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,181 $ 2,035 $ 2,181 $ 2,035

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance, however, they should be used in conjunction with GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define similarly named measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. We utilize the following definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release and have provided a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for each measure:

Segment Profit

Segment profit is an important measure used by our chief operating decision maker for evaluating performance and for decision-making purposes. Beginning in 2023, we changed how we measure our manufacturing segment operating results to exclude the non-service components of pension and postretirement income, net; LIFO inventory provision; and intangible asset amortization. This measure also continues to exclude interest expense, net for Manufacturing group; certain corporate expenses; gains/losses on major business dispositions; and special charges. The prior period has been recast to conform to this presentation. The measurement for the Finance segment includes interest income and expense along with intercompany interest income and expense.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Outlook

Adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude special charges, net of tax and gains/losses on major business dispositions, net of tax. We consider items recorded in special charges, such as enterprise-wide restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, and acquisition-related restructuring, integration and transaction costs, to be of a non-recurring nature that is not indicative of ongoing operations.

Beginning in 2023, these measures also exclude LIFO inventory provision, net of tax and Intangible asset amortization, net of tax. LIFO inventory provision is excluded to improve comparability with other companies in our industry who have not elected to use the LIFO inventory costing method. Intangible asset amortization is excluded to improve comparability as the impact of such amortization can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions and exclusion of this expense is consistent with the presentation of non-GAAP measures provided by other companies within our industry. Management believes that it is important for investors to understand that these intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The prior period has been recast to conform to this presentation.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 199 $ 226 $ 922 $ 862 Add: Special charges, net of tax 94 - 94 - LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 16 22 81 54 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 7 10 30 40 Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 316 $ 258 $ 1,127 $ 956 Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 1.01 $ 1.07 $ 4.57 $ 4.01 Add: Special charges, net of tax $ 0.47 $ - $ 0.47 $ - LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 0.08 0.11 0.40 0.25 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 0.04 0.05 0.15 0.19 Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 1.60 $ 1.23 $ 5.59 $ 4.45

2024 Outlook Diluted EPS Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 1,073 $ 1,108 $ 5.62 $ 5.82 Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 85 0.44 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 27 0.14 Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 1,185 - $ 1,220 $ 6.20 - $ 6.40

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook (Continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions and Outlook

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions adjusts net cash from operating activities (GAAP) for the following:

Deducts capital expenditures and includes proceeds from insurance recoveries and the sale of property, plant and equipment to arrive at the net capital investment required to support ongoing manufacturing operations;

Excludes dividends received from Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and capital contributions to TFC provided under the Support Agreement and debt agreements as these cash flows are not representative of manufacturing operations;

Adds back pension contributions as we consider our pension obligations to be debt-like liabilities. Additionally, these contributions can fluctuate significantly from period to period and we believe that they are not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations during the period.

While we believe this measure provides a focus on cash generated from manufacturing operations, before pension contributions, and may be used as an additional relevant measure of liquidity, it does not necessarily provide the amount available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations that are not deducted from the measure.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net cash from operating activities - GAAP $ 533 $ 516 $ 1,270 $ 1,461 Less: Capital expenditures (178 ) (162 ) (402 ) (354 ) Plus: Total pension contribution 11 13 45 49 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14 1 18 22 Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions - Non-GAAP $ 380 $ 368 $ 931 $ 1,178

2024 Outlook Net cash from operating activities - GAAP $ 1,275 - $ 1,375 Less: Capital expenditures (425) Plus: Total pension contribution 50 Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions - Non-GAAP $ 900 - $ 1,000

