The "Italy Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Alternative lending adoption in Italy is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.8% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in Italy is forecast to increase from US$ 5.18 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 8.41 billion by 2027.
This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.
This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in Italy through 127 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Italy Economic Indicators
- Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
- Population
- Unbanked Population
- Unemployment Rate
- Loan Default Rate
Italy Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value
- Average Transaction Value
- Transaction Volume
Italy Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
- End User Business
- End User Consumer
Italy Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
- P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- P2P Marketplace Property Lending
- Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
- Balance Sheet Business Lending
- Balance Sheet Property Lending
- Invoice Trading
- Debt Based Securities
- Equity Based Crowd Funding
- Real Estate Crowd funding
Italy Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Italy Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Italy Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
- B2C Loans
- Personal Loan
- Payroll Advance
- Home Improvement
- Education/Student Loans
- Point of Sale
- Auto Loans
- Medical Loans
- B2B Loans
- Lines of Credit
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Invoice Factoring
- Revenue Financing
Italy Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- By Age
- By Income
- Gender
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|164
|Forecast Period
|2023 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$8.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Italy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/koj5e5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124544689/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900