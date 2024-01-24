Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Angold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AAU) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: 13L0) ("Angold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of corporate development and investor relations consultants, Fairfax Partners Inc ("Fairfax Partners"). Fairfax Partners will contribute to the established strategic collaborations focused on enhancing and overseeing the company's marketing initiatives while increasing awareness of the company.

"We are pleased to welcome Fairfax Partners on board as our corporate development and investor relations partners. These strategic initiatives align with our dedication to further strengthen our corporate development endeavours and refine our marketing capabilities. We look forward to closing our acquisition of 1443904 B.C. Ltd. We will then aggressively pursue high-grade uranium on our underexplored, shallow target-rich, new projects covering over 250,000 acres in Saskatchewan," expressed Galen McNamara, CEO of the Company.

Fairfax Partners, a renowned consulting firm specialising in corporate development and growth strategies, has been selected by Angold to provide their expertise in managing investor relations and corporate development initiatives. With a demonstrated history of supporting companies with outreach initiatives such as social media, roadshows, webinars, and more, Fairfax Partners will assume a pivotal role in shaping Angold's long-term strategic vision and ongoing development.

As part of the arrangement, Fairfax Partners will be compensated with a monthly fee of CAD$10,000 for an initial term of 12 months. The Company is at arms-length from Fairfax Partners, and compensation payable to Fairfax Partners does not include any securities of the Company.

About Angold Resources Ltd.

Angold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems worldwide. The Company's assets include projects in gold projects Chile and uranium projects Canada. The Dorado Project in Chile features a major porphyry-gold system where drill results include 302 m at 0.71 g/t Au. The Cordillera Project in Chile is strategically located between two multi-million ounce gold deposits and features multiple gold exploration targets. The uranium projects in Canada are prospective for high-grade uranium mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Galen McNamara"

Galen McNamara, Chairman and Interim CEO

778-716-7738

Further information on Angold can be found on the Company's website at www.angoldresources.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by contacting the Company by email at info@angoldresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include expectations regarding the intended completion of the acquisition of 1443904 B.C. Ltd. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195365

SOURCE: Angold Resources Ltd.