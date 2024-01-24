

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the fastest pace in seven months in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Residential property prices rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.2 percent gain in October. Prices have been rising since November 2020.



Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since April 2023, when prices had risen 3.5 percent.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 0.9 percent annually in November. House prices alone showed an increase of 1.0 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 0.6 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 4.4 percent higher in November than a year ago.



On a monthly basis, prices for residential property were up 0.8 percent in November versus a 1.0 percent rise the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken