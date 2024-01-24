

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) initiated its adjusted earnings per share and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024, reflecting continued momentum.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share to grow at a high single-digit rate on a constant-currency basis, on organic sales growth at a low-to-mid single digit percentage.



Earnings per share are currently expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 400 basis points from currency translation, while net sales is forecast to reflect negative impacts of approximately 300 basis points from currency translation and 60 basis points from the Brazil Tissue divestiture.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.08 per share on sales growth of 0.80 percent to $20.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



