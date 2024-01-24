Pima Heart & Vascular Hosts Leading Cardiology Conference in Tucson This February

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Pima Heart & Vascular proudly announces its leadership role in hosting the CardioVascular Interventions Summit (CVIS) 2024, set for February 16-17 at the El Conquistador Tucson, Arizona. Themed 'The Leading Cardiovascular Research, Technique, and Technology Summit,' this event is a pinnacle of collaborative and innovative cardiovascular medicine. It is endorsed by the American College of Cardiology - Arizona Chapter and features TMC Health as the title sponsor.

Pima Heart & Vascular CVIS Summit 2024

Pima Heart & Vascular CVIS Summit 2024

"I was a first-time attendee at last year's event, and I was so impressed with the quality of this continuing medical education opportunity here in Tucson," said Dr. Lee. "This year's agenda continues to show the kind of sophisticated topics and diverse learning platforms consistent with a world-class educational event. It is a must-attend for any clinicians who are involved with cardiac care, and particularly for those with interest in interventional cardiology and structural heart procedures."

CVIS 2024 is meticulously crafted to provide a comprehensive update on the management of cardiovascular diseases. It will thoroughly review the latest evidence-based research and explore optimal techniques and technologies in treating Aortic and Mitral Valve Disease, Cardiogenic Shock, the Left Atrial Appendage, High-Risk Coronary Interventions, and Heart Failure. Led by Program Directors Dr. Neil Gheewala, Dr. Thomas Waggoner, and Dr. Gulshan Sethi, the summit will feature a world-class faculty with panel discussions, case-based reviews, and seven live case sessions from four major medical centers across the country.

Interactive panel discussions offer attendees the chance to engage directly with renowned faculty and network with leading thought leaders and peers in the field.

In collaboration with TMC Health, CVIS 2024 is designed to meet the educational needs of a diverse range of cardiovascular professionals. This includes interventional and clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, nurses, residents, and fellows, highlighting the vital role of nursing staff in cardiac care. The summit also caters to other healthcare workers committed to managing cardiovascular diseases.

To maximize accessibility, CVIS 2024 embraces a hybrid conference model. The main sessions will be broadcast live from the El Conquistador Tucson, alongside exclusive content for virtual attendees. Virtual participants will have the opportunity to engage in real-time with faculty, receive continuing medical education certificates, and access the CVIS 2024 Enduring On-Demand Library.

The event presents unique opportunities for industry partners. Partners can engage directly with thought leaders, high-volume practitioners, influential decision-makers, and the medical leaders of tomorrow. General Educational Grants are also available for those wishing to support the summit's mission of delivering high-quality education.

Pima Heart & Vascular invites all cardiovascular professionals to this transformative event, poised to set new standards in cardiovascular medicine. Whether attending in person or virtually, CVIS 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity to enhance knowledge, engage with experts, and stay at the forefront of technological and procedural advancements in the field. For more information and to register, please visit CVISummit.com.

Contact Information

Alex Slonim

Sponsor Contact

aslonim@mediaspheremedical.com

Brooke Balla

Pima Heart & Vascular

brooke.balla@pimaheartandvascular.com

SOURCE: Pima Heart & Vascular

View the original press release on newswire.com.