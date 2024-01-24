Yolo Group: Sportsbet.io Scores Big at AFCON With New Signings

Four Bafana Bafana fans join Sportsbet.io ambassador team and will be cheering on South Africa for the rest of the tournament.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Sportsbet.io has signed four new high-profile South African ambassadors, just in time for Bafana Bafana's crucial clash with Tunisia at the African Cup of Nations.









AFCON 2024 Awaits

Sizwe Buthelezi, Matsoarelo Makuke, Bontle Tshomela (better known as Jade Billions) and Shan Fourie will all be hoping South Africa can triumph in the tournament for the first time since 1996.

All four have 'Joined the Crypto Experience' with Sportsbet.io, becoming part of the game-changing ambassador program open to influencers, streamers and networkers. Sizwe Buthelezi, a philanthropist, influencer and digital marketer, said he's thrilled to join Team Sportsbet.io, and will be using the sports betting site to follow along with the action at AFCON.

Renowned sports presenter and journalist Matsoarelo Makuke brings football expertise to the team. She said that watching the action closely can give players an edge when placing a bet at Sportsbet.io. Bontle Tshomela, commonly known as Jade Billions, is the acclaimed food, lifestyle and beauty influencer who is encouraging everyone to live out their dreams - not least the players in action at AFCON.

Rounding out the list is lifestyle blogger Shan Fourie, a Mrs. South Africa 2022 finalist known for her charity work and supporting a number of good causes across South Africa. She will also be hoping that Bafana Bafana can lift the trophy next month.

Alex Haig, Director at Sportsbet.io, stated:

"Welcoming Sizwe, Matsoarelo, Jade and Shan as Sportsbet.io ambassadors is a perfect way to kick-off 2024. With AFCON already serving up some classic matches, Sportsbet.io is the place to back your winner with a great range of promos and bonuses available."

Rapid Growth for Ambassador Program

In December, Sportsbet.io celebrated the end of 2023 by adding three new ambassadors to 'Join the Crypto Experience', taking the number to more than 20 since it launched last June.

Applications to join the likes of Nwankwo Kanu, Cassper Nyovest and King Kaka are open to high-end influencers and natural born networkers looking for financial freedom and access to exclusive Sportsbet.io events. To find out more, please visit jointhecryptoexperience.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit the official site here.

Contact Information

Claudia Lama

press@yolo.com

SOURCE: Sportsbet.io

View the original press release on newswire.com.