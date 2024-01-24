ChainThat has announced Vikas Acharya as its new CEO with immediate effect.

ChainThat an Insurtech in London builds and deploys products that help broker, carrier, and MGA clients across the (re)insurance industry to better utilize technology and realize genuine business value.

Commenting on his new role, Acharya who most recently served as ChainThat's COO, where he managed all operations from pre-sales to delivery and the entire process in between said: "I am extremely enthusiastic about leading this fantastic organization, which I have been involved in building brick-by-brick since the beginning."

With his rich enterprise technology experience in the insurance market, and as Co-Founder of the business, Acharya has been an integral part of ChainThat's history. And clients can be confident of a steady hand overseeing their projects.

Of the future, Acharya said: "2024 will be a catalyst year for ChainThat. As we propel ourselves into the next phase of growth, we will create scale for our "Beyond…" suite of products. We will also continue to deliver on the promise of innovation by further weaving Distributed Ledger Technology and AI into our products."

He continues: "As we look to the future, I would like to take a moment to thank our former CEO, David Edwards, for his hard work and dedication in getting ChainThat to where it is today. But, we are now embarking on the new phase of our journey, where we are creating scale for our products processes. Our product pipeline is very exciting. And we continue to deliver and expand upon our ultimate goals: to ensure our SaaS products support our clients in scaling their businesses, and to ensure that they are specifically catered to help insurance organizations build efficiencies across different geographies."

About ChainThat

ChainThat, an insurtech in London, provides innovative SaaS-based insurance technology products that allow brokers, carriers, and MGAs to realise the full potential of their business. For more information, visit www.chainthat.com.

