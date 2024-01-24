CubeWerx re-acquires rights to geospatial-as-a-service technology

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) today announced that it has completed a spinoff of its geospatial business to CubeWerx, an independent entity and leader in geospatial products and services.

"We are happy to see this powerful geospatial solution continue under its original company and leaders," said Tom Siegel, chief revenue officer, MariaDB plc. "As we continue to focus our efforts on our core MariaDB Enterprise Server product, we are encouraged knowing there is a strong geospatial service offered by CubeWerx that our customers with geospatial data needs can count on."

