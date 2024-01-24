STN Video's deep portfolio of sports content highlight rights include the NFL, MLB and all other major U.S. sports leagues which will enhance Minute Media's sports content library for distribution partners and advertisers

Minute Media, a leading global technology and sports content company, today announced it has acquired STN Video, the North American industry leader in sports content distribution, who holds premium partnerships with every major league in the US alongside an award-winning Online Video Platform, reaching tens of millions of unique users across the web. The acquisition of STN will bring additional technology capabilities, distribution and sports highlight content rights to Minute Media's ecosystem of owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers.

STN Video features an award-winning, robust video platform that complements Minute Media's existing Voltax Video infrastructure. This will enhance the company's strategic pillars of creating, distributing and monetizing premium sports and culture content. STN also brings to Minute Media a comprehensive video content library of more than 2 million videos featuring content partnerships with all major US sports leagues and prominent entertainment organizations.

"Bringing STN Video into the Minute Media family is a big win for our owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers. With STN's sports content highlight rights and award-winning video technology, Minute Media's partners and clients will have access to a 360 degree view of the sports industry, combining content from athletes, teams, creators, and now, leagues," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

Headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada with additional teams in NYC and Miami, STN Video was founded in 2010 as SendtoNews. Today STN is recognized as a leading Online Video Platform (OVP) that brings together premium content, including sports highlight rights from the top leagues in North America, with cutting edge video technology, driving value for distribution partners.

"STN Video was built for distribution partners who care about content, user experience and monetization," said Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. "We are thrilled to continue our journey with Minute Media to maximize our global video reach for content providers and advertisers across their unique platforms."

Minute Media raised capital from both industry-leaders HSBC Innovation Banking and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock to help fund the deal.

ABOUT MINUTE MEDIA

Minute Media is a global technology and content company specializing in sports and culture. Minute Media's proprietary tech platform enables the creation, distribution and monetization of digital short-form content experiences. They own leading sports content brands, The Players' Tribune, FanSided and 90min, while also providing content creation tools for leagues, athletes and professional creators. The company reaches 200M monthly users, powering 1,500+ content creators and 250+ distribution partners across 14 global markets in 10 languages. Minute Media has offices in New York, London, Tel-Aviv, São Paulo and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

ABOUT STN VIDEO

STN Video is North America's leading independent Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Variety, the NFL, and Bloomberg, and in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers, including the New York Post, Chicago Tribune and Miami Herald. STN's library of 2 million+ videos includes sports, business, technology, entertainment and lifestyle content. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match, publishers simply place an embed code on their website, and relevant video content is instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com.

