STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunication services provider Telia Company AB (TLSNY.PK) Wednesday said its fourth quarter and full-year year results are expected to be impacted by SEK 4.1 billion non-cash impairment charges.
This SEK 4.1 billion charges include goodwill impairment of SEK 2.8 billion related to Finland and SEK 0.9 billion related to TV and Media.
These impairments are due to the changes to investment plans, market conditions and the regulatory environment, Telia said in a statement.
