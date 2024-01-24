BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

This RNS replaces the RNS titled "Dividend Exchange Rate Set" released on 23 January 2024 at 15:49:00. The GBP equivalent dividend payable was incorrectly stated at 3.963471. The correct GBP equivalent dividend payable is 3.861357.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 30 November 2023 has been set at 1.268984, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 3.861357 pence per share (USD dividend 4.90 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 14 February 2024 (to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2024).

23 January 2024



