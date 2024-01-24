The partnership unveils a new team name and identity: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team

The Formula One grid is charging into the 2024 season with a new look and new support. Today, Red Bull F1 Teams and Visa (NYSE: V) announced an unprecedented multi-year agreement where Visa will become the first global partner of both Red Bull F1 teams, bringing a new look team to the F1 grid in the form of Visa Cash App RB, formerly Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Visa's first new major global sports sponsorship in more than 15 years, the agreement encompasses the Visa Cash App RB team, corresponding title partnership on the F1 Academy team entry and the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. The Visa logo appearing on both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB cars as well as the F1 Academy entries from the respective teams.

"This is a groundbreaking partnership, and a great opportunity for the Visa brand to engage one of the fastest-growing sports communities on the planet," said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. "This alliance resonates strongly with Visa's vision to inspire individuals to 'make it,' striving to take small steps for improvement each day, during every race or event."

Visa Cash App RB Races into the Future

Visa Cash App RB Drivers Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia will sport a newly designed Visa and Cash App inspired car livery and driver's kit when the F1 2024 racing series kicks off in Bahrain on February 29. The full livery unveil will take place during a special Las Vegas event on February 8.

Beyond the high impact branding opportunities with Visa Cash App RB, the two companies are committed to both propelling the team to excellence on the grid and providing cardholders opportunities to get closer to the action through team activities including behind the scenes access, driver meet and greets, merchandise and elevated hospitality at races.

"It's fantastic to reveal the new identity and to welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the team's Formula 1 story," said Peter Bayer, Chief Executive Officer of the newly named Visa Cash App RB team. "Faenza is entering a new era of racing, staying true to our roots as a hothouse for talent but now with an even greater focus on competing for the biggest prizes in F1. We have a bold vision for the team led by myself and Team Principal, Laurent Mekies and having future-focused partners such as Visa and Cash App alongside us on that journey is hugely exciting."

Championing Equality in Motor Sports

Visa has long been committed to women's empowerment and economic advancement through sponsorship platforms. Furthering that commitment, Visa and Cash App will join Red Bull to champion Visa Cash App RB in the F1 Academy series. The all female driving series takes place at seven select F1 tracks over the same weekend as the F1 races. This livery will also be unveiled during February's special event.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Visa and Red Bull," said Catherine Ferdon, Head of Brand, Cash App. "The Visa Cash App RB team and Cash App are dedicated to connecting people and communities, and there's no greater unifier than sports. With the continued growth of Formula One in the US, this sponsorship allows us to deepen our relationship with Formula One fans and furthers Cash App's commitment to supporting and growing the culture of F1 fandom in the United States while offering more value to our customers. We have a history of elevating emerging talent and look forward to sponsoring a team known for developing incredible up-and-coming drivers."

"The birth of Visa Cash App RB is a hugely significant moment," said Oliver Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Bull Technology. "The new identity is not simply a name change, it's the start of a thrilling new journey designed to take the team to new levels of competitiveness and that's demonstrated in the presence of one of the world's most iconic brands as the team's title partner. But, like the team, Visa is firmly focused on the future, expanding from its world-leading position in its core business to become a global pacesetter in the development of digital financial services for everyone, everywhere. Matching that commitment to future finance, Cash App joins the team as a key partner and as one of the most downloaded finance apps. The team's new identity as Visa Cash App RB leans into a future in which the team charges towards the front of the grid every weekend."

Visa Cash App RB: With more than 350 race starts and counting, Red Bull's Italian Formula 1 team has been one of the sport's most consistent and important competitors since 2006.

Launched as Scuderia Toro Rosso and charged with bringing future champions to the grid, the team was successful in launching the top level careers of a generation of drivers who have gone on to win races and world championships in Formula 1 and beyond. The success continued following the teams' 2020 rebrand as Scuderia AlphaTauri, with victory at the Italian Grand Prix in its first season. Now reborn with an expanded mission to battle for the sport's biggest prizes, Visa Cash App RB team is powering into a new era of competition at the pinnacle of motor sport.

Visa: Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Cash App: Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to an external bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Visa prepaid debit Card to spend the money everywhere Visa Debit is accepted. Debit cards issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a licence from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula One World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance as a race Team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

