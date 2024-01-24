

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rate.



For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.71 to $0.73 per share on sales between $3.04 billion and $3.10 billion.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.72 per share on sales of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken