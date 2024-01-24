ACCESSWIRE Encourages Companies to Include Press Release Distribution in Marketing Strategies

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide helps companies connect their stories, communicate their messages, and captivate their audiences with press release distribution.

When crafting successful marketing strategies, many businesses have found success through traditional outlets such as content marketing, social media, and paid advertising. However, there are other valuable marketing channels such as press release distribution that prove to be beneficial for businesses of all sizes and industries.

"Businesses that use press release distribution in coordination with their other marketing channels see firsthand, the positive business benefits of increased brand awareness, improved search engine optimization performance and much more," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

For brands to get the most out of their marketing strategies, ACCESSWIRE emphasizes the importance of ensuring the messaging remains consistent across marketing touchpoints.

For example, a press release can form the basis for organic social media posts, email marketing campaigns, and blog posts.

By understanding how press release distribution can fit into a marketing strategy, businesses can start to create results that move the needle for their company.

"The sooner brands include press release distribution as an integral part of an overall marketing strategy, the sooner they'll experience the brand-building benefits that positively impact their bottom lines," added Hammers.

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

