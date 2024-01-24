SingleTimeMicroneedles, Inc. Selected as Finalist for 2024 SXSW Pitch

SingleTimeMicroneedles to showcase STM Patch in the Food, Nutrition, and Health category

STORRS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / SingleTimeMicroneedes, Inc., a microneedle drug development and delivery company has been selected as a finalist in the Food, Nutrition, and Health category for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).





STM Logo

SingleTimeMicroneedles Logo





SXSW Pitch, presented by KPMG, is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 8 - 16, 2024), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 670 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2024, STM was selected among the 45 finalists spanning nine separate categories.

SingleTimeMicroneedles has developed a drug and vaccine microneedle delivery platform that can revolutionize access to lifesaving pharma products in animals and humans. The microneedle patch temperature stabilizes drugs and vaccines to eliminate the need for cold-chain storage and transportation and are the only patches that can deliver doses immediately, over-time, or separately over weeks/months in one application. The technology supports most types of vaccines and therapeutics, including large molecules, subunit protein-based antigens, vector-based vaccines, mRNAs, and any compound that benefits from multiple/longitudinal dosing. STM patches have broad applications and are being planned for use in animals and humans.

"We believe that our technology will have a huge impact on the health of humans, animals, and whole communities by democratizing access to critical drugs and vaccines and are honored to have the opportunity afforded by SXSW to share our product and mission," said CEO and co-founder, Jasdeep Singh.

The initial technology for SingleTimeMicroneedles came out Dr. Thanh Nguyen's lab at the University of Connecticut. Dr. Nguyen said, "Translating a research product from the lab to the market is always my goal and I think SingleTimeMicroneedles will make a large impact in healthcare and add to the research."

The two-day SXSW Pitch event will be held the first weekend of the SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2024 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 10, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel.

Contact Information

Jasdeep Singh

CEO

jasdeep.singh@stmpatch.com

8608470138

SOURCE: SingleTimeMicroneedles, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.