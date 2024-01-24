Dealers United Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Brian Malsom

Strategic Leader Joins Premier Automotive Agency To Help Dealerships Dominate Digital

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Dealers United, a leading provider of digital solutions for automotive dealerships, has appointed Brian Malsom as Chief Executive Officer. Malsom is an accomplished executive with over 20 years of experience scaling high-growth companies in the automotive and marketing technology industries.

Brian Malsom Joins Dealers United As New CEO

In his role, Malsom will bring his experience in accelerating revenue, building top-tier teams, and developing innovative products and services for dealerships. A key priority will be establishing new revenue streams, including adding Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) solutions, in 2024 and beyond.

"It is an incredible time to be joining Dealers United," said Malsom. "We have an outstanding opportunity ahead of us in our new digital offerings, and I look forward to fueling our revenue expansion and ensuring we maintain our competitive edge. With our masterful digital advertising experts, and the absolute best dealer-partners, we are poised for incredible growth."

Malsom is a veteran in the automotive space, having spent 10 years in leadership positions during the formidable building years for AutoTrader. Brian has also held leadership positions for Cox Media and most recently for Cox Communications. With his combined experience in automotive, media, and technology, Brian is uniquely qualified to drive the next phase of Dealers United.

"We are so excited to welcome Brian to Dealers United and into the company's next chapter of strategic growth," said Jesse Biter, Co-Founder of Dealers United. "I've known Brian for years and we worked closely together when I owned HomeNet, while Brian was helping AutoTrader grow into the giant it is today. With the recent expansion of our executive team, and with the new products and services we're releasing this month, Brian's leadership and vision will be crucial."

Malsom's appointment follows two other recent additions to Dealers United, including hiring a VP of Customer Experience, Tim Wilson, and VP of Search, Dale Hewett. These changes mark the beginning of a new era for Dealers United as it cements itself as the premier digital marketing partner for dealerships seeking to boost their online presence and sales.

Matt Buchanan, President of Buchanan Automotive Group and Co-Founder of Dealers United, said that the company's new direction is essential for dealerships in today's complex digital ecosystem.

"Dealers United has always been a resource for car dealers to get expert advice on new solutions that will help them sell more vehicles and increase profits," said Buchanan. "Now, we will be the most trusted dealer partner when it comes to the entire digital landscape. Dealers can expect the best of the best in regards to a full digital marketing experience for car dealers, and there is simply nobody better to champion this effort than Brian."

To learn more about Dealers United's recent team expansions and new solutions, please visit www.dealersunited.com.

About Dealers United:

Dealers United is the leading provider of full-service digital solutions for car dealerships looking to boost their online visibility and sell more vehicles. Since 2010, we have worked closely with dealers to develop innovative and effective digital strategies that deliver real ROI. Our team of experts specializes in Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, and - most importantly - forging true partnerships with dealer-clients to help them achieve their evolving business goals. We pride ourselves on providing VIP "white-glove service," taking the time to understand each customer's unique challenges and tailor solutions specifically to their needs.

Contact Information

Brooke Jensen

Vice President of Marketing

brooke@dealersunited.com

SOURCE: Dealers United

View the original press release on newswire.com.