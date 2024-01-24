eukhost ltd: eukhost Launches Internationally Located Dedicated Servers

Leading independent hosting provider, eukhost, has launched its new range of Managed Dedicated Servers, a solution that enables customers to host their dedicated servers at data centres in Holland, the USA, Canada, Japan, India and Australia, as well as in the UK

LEEDS, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Leading independent hosting provider, eukhost, has launched its new range of Managed Dedicated Servers, a solution that enables customers to host their dedicated servers at data centres in Holland, the USA, Canada, Japan, India and Australia, as well as in the UK.

eukhost international dedicated servers

Dedicated servers located around the world with 24/7 technical support, at eukhost

Extending the choice of geographical hosting locations provides eukhost customers with several important benefits. With the server located closer to a customer's online visitors, latency is reduced, leading to faster website loading times. Website and application performance are also improved, resulting in quicker response times which are particularly important for resource-intensive websites and apps, including those that offer gaming, video streaming or real-time communication tools.

Reduced latency also means online transactions can take place quicker, as the proximity of the server reduces the processing time, making checking out more efficient and reducing shopping cart abandonment. Overall, the reduced latency and faster data transfers improve the user experience and help keep visitors engaged.

As website speed is an SEO ranking factor, nearby server locations can positively impact a website's SEO performance, leading to better search rankings. Importantly, hosting data in the same region or country as the target audience can also aid in compliance with data protection regulations. This ensures adherence to local data sovereignty laws and boosts trust among users.

Robert King, Managing Director of eukhost commented, "We are very excited at the launch of our International Dedicated Servers. They are a clear demonstration of our dedication to delivering first-class hosting solutions to clients worldwide and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation and addressing the ever-changing needs of businesses around the world. It provides our clients with the capability to expand on a global scale, ensuring a dynamic and diverse digital presence."

eukhost customers now have the option to use servers based closer to their audiences in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Those with a global user base, meanwhile, can have dedicated servers in multiple locations, enabling them to establish a global presence with improved accessibility and which delivers superior user experience.

Robert King added, "It's not just the location of the International Dedicated Servers that brings advantages, we've also made sure that the hardware and our managed services are of top quality too."

To ensure top-tier performance, eukhost exclusively offers enterprise-server grade CPUs from Intel and AMD across the entire server range, coupled with storage based on SSD or NVMe for lightning-fast data access and retrieval, with data loss prevention through RAID. Additionally, all servers, regardless of location, are fortified with cutting-edge security measures, including continuous performance monitoring to ensure data integrity. There is also no resource sharing, with the dedicated servers being completely isolated from other users - a key distinction from VPS and Cloud.

As a 24/7 managed solution, eukhost's server management scope is designed for flexibility, extending support beyond the standard services provided by other hosts. Round-the-clock server monitoring, meanwhile, ensures that the team can respond swiftly to any issue detected by the monitoring system, often before users are even aware of it. 24/7 technical support comes as standard, ensuring an expert is always on hand to deal with any problems.

Launched in January 2024, eukhost's International Dedicated Servers are now available to new and existing customers around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.eukhost.com/international-dedicated-servers.

About eukhost

Part of the Hyperslice Group, the UK's leading, independent, managed IT services provider, eukhost is a managed web hosting provider and among the first companies in Europe to offer fully automated web hosting solutions. Launched in 2001 and based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, it offers a complete suite of managed hosting solutions, including shared, VPS, dedicated server and enterprise cloud hosting. With datacentres in Leeds, Nottingham, Reading, Maidenhead, Amsterdam, Dallas, Tokyo, Sydney and Toronto, eukhost serves over 35.000 customers worldwide.

Other information:

eukhost website: https://www.eukhost.com

Headquarters address: Hyperslice Ltd, Platform, New Station St, Leeds LS1 4JB

York office address: Regency House, Westminster Place, York Business Park, York, YO26 6RW

Contact Information

Robert King

Managing Director

feedback@eukhost.com

SOURCE: eukhost

View the original press release on newswire.com.