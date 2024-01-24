Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners Establishes a New Partner Group in Missouri

CHILLICOTHE, MO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP), a leading physician-owned national emergency medicine service provider, announced today the recent establishment of a new partnership with two emergency physicians, Wyatt Pickering, MD, and Jeremiah Yerton, MD. Drs. Pickering and Yerton will lead Missouri Physician Partners (MPP) in servicing three hospitals: Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center, and Pershing Memorial Hospital.

MPP prioritizes a patient-first approach to support their emergency departments while leveraging the Emergency Care Partners' model, which combines local physician equity partnerships with a proprietary clinical analytics platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with ECP in providing emergency medical services to patients the Missouri market. We anticipate utilizing the support and infrastructure ECP provides while allowing us to maintain our personalized management approach," said Dr. Yerton, President of Missouri Physician Partners.

ECP Chief Executive Officer Bill Yarbrough said, "We are very excited to welcome MPP and their providers as a regional physician group practice of ECP. Their strong clinical leadership and reputation in the state of Missouri make them an ideal addition to our national network of physician practices. We look forward to working with Drs. Pickering and Yerton and their hospital partners."

Emergency Care Partners remains a majority physician-owned business, with Missouri Physician Partners joining ECP's partner network. ECP is backed by financial sponsors Varsity Healthcare Partners and Regal Healthcare Capital Partners.

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency medicine and emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, and Illinois. ECP currently sees more than 1.4M patient visits annually and is supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model relative to other platforms in the emergency medicine space, highlighted by the ability to maintain ownership through its physician partnership model, with over 60% of physicians being shareholders today, and the ability of local groups to maintain their branding and clinical autonomy while still benefitting from ECP's significant back-office infrastructure.

