CyberMaxx Quarterly Ransomware Research Report Showcases Growing Trends Across Landscape

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / CyberMaxx, LLC., a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, today released its Q4 Ransomware Research Report including a look back at the 2023 threat landscape. The 2023 landscape included observing over 4,000 successful ransomware attacks, multiple new groups emerging, various evolutions in malware tactics and deployment, and multiple intrusion incidents.

A common theme across the major incidents of this year is an assault on the supply chain, affecting customers downstream. These types of attacks are proving to be more and more lucrative for threat actors, as one successful compromise can grant them access to dozens or even hundreds of customer environments.

The most prevalent countries targeted throughout 2023 were based in North America and Europe. This is attributed to an alleged North Korean nexus. Multiple cryptocurrency companies were targeted by a malware strain known to be in use by the Lazarus group, dubbed Gopuram; which is evidence of the North Korean claim.

The MoveIt breach proved to be one of the biggest data thefts of 2023. Cl0p took responsibility for the mass exploitation of the vulnerability in MoveIt across compromised systems. During the initial exploitation, approximately 200 organizations were compromised. Today, that figure is well over 2,000 organizations, with more than 60 million individuals being affected as a result.

This attack led into major supply chain compromises further downstream for affected organizations and should serve as an early indicator of a critical vector for 2024. The exploitation of unpatched systems has been a common trend for multiple years and will continue to create easy wins for ransomware groups.

"Understanding the global landscape is crucial for developing effective strategies that enhance security at all levels as cybercriminals grow more sophisticated," said Connor Jackson, Security Research Manager at CyberMaxx. "CISOs should continue to be hyper aware of who has access to their network and ensure their vendor's security posture meets the standard and aligns with internal efforts being made to reduce the likelihood of falling victim to such attacks."

You can access the full Ransomware Threat Report here: https://cybermaxx.com/q4-2023-ransomware-research-report/

