Company's Cybersecurity Solutions Also Awarded 'Readers' Choice' and 'Editors' Choice' Distinctions

Bitdefender, a global security leader, today announced that technology authority PCMag, has ranked the company number one on its highly coveted "Best Brands for 2024" list of technology manufacturers. PCMag rated Bitdefender ahead of the industry's best-known names based on an index that combines customer satisfaction scores with the magazine's product review evaluations.

"We are honored that a world-renowned publication considers us the top technology brand on a list that includes Apple, Sony, Google, Samsung and other category-defining top performers," said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. "To have readers and product reviewers highly recommend Bitdefender so enthusiastically shows deep trust in our ability to protect digital assets from cybercrime. Our focus remains squarely on delivering innovation that guards digital lifestyles incorporating antivirus, identity protection, and privacy solutions as the attack surface evolves."

To compile its list of 25 top technology brands, PCMag started with 679 contenders that it had either reviewed products from or collected Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from over the past 12 months. Bitdefender topped the list based on four reviews and NPS scores from the magazine's survey on antivirus and security suites.

A perfect 5-star score for the Bitdefender Antivirus Plus product review and two 4.5 scores for Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac and Bitdefender Premium Security reflect the strength of the company's solutions in the marketplace. Bitdefender also earned the highest NPS scores, measuring overall satisfaction and willingness to recommend the solution, in three reader survey categories: Security Suites for Home, Android Antivirus, and iOS/iPadOS Antivirus. PCMag summarizes Bitdefender's Security Suites for Home as follows: "Bitdefender, a frequent favorite among PCMag readers, receives very high satisfaction ratings from our respondents on several measures, helping it return to the top of the charts this year."

Bitdefender PCMag Recognition Highlights:

Best Brands for 2024 Bitdefender topped the Best Brands list for 2024. Accolades were given based on reader surveys, associated Net Promotor Score (NPS) ratings (the degree to which readers would recommend a solution to others) and real-world testing by PCMag editors.

Best Antivirus for 2024 Bitdefender Antivirus Plus was named Best Overall antivirus for 2024. PCMag stated, "You can buy an antivirus utility that does everything an antivirus should, or you can buy one that does more-way more. That would be Bitdefender Antivirus Plus."

Readers' Choice Awards Bitdefender won three Readers' Choice Awards, scoring an impressive 9.1 out of a possible 10 in overall satisfaction for Security Suites for Home 2023, 9.0 out of a possible 10 for Android Antivirus and 8.5 out of a possible 10 for iOS/iPadOS Antivirus. The Security Suites for Home solution received top scores for overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend, satisfaction with tech support, trustworthiness and satisfaction with several specific tools: firewall protection, spam filter, ransomware protection, phishing protection and VPN.

Editors' Choice Award for Bitdefender Total Security Total Security earned a score of 4.5 out of 5 (Outstanding). PCMag writes: "Bitdefender Total Security combines a bonanza of security components and bonus features in a single top-rated mega-suite that offers protection for Windows, macOS and iOS devices."

Editors' Choice Award for Bitdefender Premium Security Scoring Premium Security a 4.5 on the same scale (Outstanding), PCMag writes: "Bitdefender Premium Security combines award-winning security with a simple password manager and a no-limits VPN for a suite that does nearly everything."

Editors' Choice Award for Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac Scoring Antivirus for Mac a 4.5 (Outstanding), PCMag wrote: "Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac gets high marks in our own hands-on testing and from independent labs. You can set it, forget it, and have confidence that your Mac is protected."

