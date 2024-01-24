

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Wednesday announced that it will hire 19,000 additional employees over the next months for the upcoming Burrito season, which spans from March to May.



Additionally, the company announced that it will be offering many benefits including a Student Loan Retirement Match program, access to a credit-building Visa card, and mental health support to its employees.



In the pre-market activity, Chipotle is trading at $2,325.01, up 0.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



