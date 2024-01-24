Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24
[24.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,065,751.00
|USD
|0
|51,961,347.05
|6.4422
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,011,918.91
|5.5087
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,705,086.79
|8.6644
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,459,728.27
|7.6664