Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
24.01.24
08:47 Uhr
278,50 Euro
-2,00
-0,71 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
279,50280,0016:44
279,50280,0016:46
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2024 | 15:26
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation Earns Perfect Score on the 2023 Corporate Equality Index for 11th Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

This is the 11th consecutive year Rockwell has received this recognition, reflecting the company's work to align best practices and continually exceed increasingly stringent criteria.

Rockwell joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses who also earned top marks this year. While the benchmarking survey administered by the HRC Foundation rates practices in the U.S., it also asks about global practices to ensure companies are creating an inclusive culture around the world.

Since 2002, the HRC Foundation has published the CEI report based largely on the annual CEI survey administered to hundreds of major global employers. This year's survey engaged more than 1,300 businesses, indicating an increase in the successful implementation of inclusion best practices in the U.S. Read the full HRC report for findings and criteria, including workplace protections, inclusive benefits, support for an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

Learn more about Rockwell's workplace culture in the company's 2023 Sustainability Report.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
