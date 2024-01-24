

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX) announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Raytheon, has secured a $154 million contract to supply Commander's Independent Viewer (CIV) systems to the U.S. Army for upgrading the Bradley Fighting Vehicles.



The CIV system, which incorporates second-generation forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras and sensors, provides the Bradley Fighting Vehicle with 360-degree battlefield surveillance and targeting capabilities.



According to Bryan Rosselli, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon, the CIV system combines multiple systems designed to enhance the survivability and battlefield performance of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, including early threat detection, 360-degree battlefield visibility, and all-weather performance. It also improves the vehicle commander's capacity to detect, recognize, and defeat stationary and moving targets in any environmental conditions, day or night.



Production of the units will be based in McKinney, Texas, with the initial delivery expected in June 2026.



