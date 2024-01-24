Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 15:48
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

24 January 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 31 December 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.assetvalueinvestors.com/migo/.

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© 2024 PR Newswire
