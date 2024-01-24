ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group

ALKEME expands risk management and wealth management offerings with latest acquisition in Virginia

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Beveridge & Akers Insurance Company, a retail insurance agency and wealth management firm located in Roanoke, Virginia, and serving the entire Eastern United States.

ALKEME Acquires Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group

ALKEME expands risk management and wealth management offerings with latest acquisition in Virginia

Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group has been serving clients for over 47 years and specializes in auto, home, business (with an emphasis on non-profits and HOAs), group health, life insurance as well as a wide variety of wealth management services.

"Gary and his team have built a great company with a long and successful track record of delivering quality insurance and wealth management solutions," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We see amazing opportunities to work together and build on Beveridge & Akers' already strong offering and client centric approach geographically and to take their business to the next level."

"After 47 years of delivering amazing service to our clients, we are excited to expand our offerings, reach and support services with the ALKEME partnership," said Gary Beveridge, President of Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group. "ALKEME shares our visions, goals for the business and our culture lines up perfectly, we look forward to providing our happy client base with even better products and solutions while we accelerate our growth."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 40 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

Contact Information:

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.