

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Russian military plane carrying 74 people has crashed near the Ukrainian border, killing all on board.



According to Russian state news agency TASS, the plane crashed near the village of Yablonovo in the Korocha District of Russia's Belgorod Region, on Ukraine's eastern border, Wednesday.



Belgorod region's governor said that all those on board were killed.



'A transport airplane crashed in the Korochansky district. It went down in a field near a settlement. All those on board died,' Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.



There are conflicting accounts about the incident.



Russia says there were 65 Ukrainian troops on board, who were scheduld to be handed over Wednesday as part of prisoner of war exchange between the two countries.



But Ukraine's military said the Ilyushin 76 military transport plane was carrying air defense missiles for the Russian S-300 air defense system.



Russia blamed Ukrainian military for the crash.



Retired General Andrei Kartapolov told the Russian parliament that the Soviet era military plane was shot down by three missiles sent by Ukraine.



The plane was targetted 'either with anti-aircraft missile systems or Patriot, or with German-made IRIS,' said Kartapolov, withuot providing any evidence.



He is the head of the Russian Parliament's defense committee.



