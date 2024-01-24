Anzeige
24.01.2024
HealthJoy Names Marc Salois as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / HealthJoy, a care navigation platform that transforms healthcare outcomes, today announced the appointment of Marc Salois as Chief Revenue Officer.

Before joining HealthJoy, Salois served as Chief Revenue Officer at Optavise where he was responsible for revenue growth, client success, and alliances.

HealthJoy's care navigation platform empowers employees to actively engage in their health, redirects to high-quality, affordable care, and delivers the most personalized benefits experience possible. As Chief Revenue Officer, Salois will oversee HealthJoy's sales, revenue operations, and marketing teams.

"We are delighted to welcome Marc to the HealthJoy team," said Justin Holland, CEO and co-founder of HealthJoy. "Marc's notable success as a strategic sales leader, understanding of digital therapeutics, and depth of knowledge in the benefits consulting space will enable us to guide more employees to affordable, high-quality healthcare. I look forward to working with him as part of the leadership team."

Throughout his 30-year career, Marc has contributed to the growth of many organizations within the healthcare, IT, and digital health space.

"I am thrilled to be joining the HealthJoy team," said Salois. "I love the way HealthJoy serves their clients by bringing true value to the individual, the customer, and their consultant/broker partners. On top of this, the HealthJoy culture is infectious. The commitment to excellence, humility, and taking action is something I really wanted to be a part of."

--

ABOUT HEALTHJOY
HealthJoy is a care navigation platform that helps more than 1,000 employers and their partners bring benefits strategies to life. The platform transforms healthcare outcomes by making it simple for employees to choose the highest-quality, most cost-effective care. This results in healthier employees and a healthier bottom line. To learn more, visit healthjoy.com.

Contact Information

Lynette Grinter
VP, Marketing
lgrinter@healthjoy.com
(312) 804-4515

SOURCE: HealthJoy

