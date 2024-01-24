Cintas Corporation Provides Annual Update on Key Safety and Sustainability Business Initiatives

Highlights include continued progress in reducing both energy and emissions intensity, improving efficiency in water usage, driving business efficiencies across operations and maintaining worker safety, among progress in other key areas

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report"), which provides an update on the company's continued efforts to elevate its corporate, environmental, social and governance impact - People, Planet, Workday.

Now in its fourth year, the Report details the company's performance in the fiscal year 2023, which ended May 31, 2023.

>> View the 2023 Cintas Sustainability Report

"Cintas' heritage is rooted in our collective commitment to efficiency, innovation, and excellence - and this year was no exception," said Todd Schneider, President and CEO of Cintas. "We continued to optimize our proprietary SmartTruck technology and moved to the Google Cloud Platform as we doubled down on our commitment to technology innovation to drive efficiency. We reduced our emissions intensity by 11% and further enhanced the efficiency of our water usage. We recorded the lowest safety incident rate in our history. In keeping with our ongoing commitment to our people, we were named one of Forbes' America's Best Large Employers 2023, reflecting our efforts to prioritize and support the needs of our employee-partners. These tremendous achievements represent just a few highlights of the progress we made in 2023."

The Company's 2023 accomplishments include:

Achieved the lowest safety incident rate (TRIR) in the company's history of 1.53

Employee-partners in the U.S. with a self-reported minority status increased to 45.1%

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 35% since the fiscal 2019 base year, including a more than 11% decrease in fiscal 2023

Reduced energy usage intensity by 33% since the fiscal 2019 base year, including a 13% decrease in fiscal 2023

More than a 9% reduction in both water withdrawal and total water consumed since the fiscal 2019 base year

"In 2023, we continued to deliver significant progress in our efforts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Stewardship, and other sustainability programs, all while driving innovation to advance our key initiatives," said Christy Nageleisen, Vice President of ESG. "Our commitment to sustainability and adhering to our attitude of positive discontent to drive continuous improvement are deeply engrained in the fabric of Cintas and continue to help us lead a 'Shared Drive for Better' for our employee-partners, the communities we serve, the planet, and our customers."

For more information about these key initiatives and activities and Cintas' commitment to sustainable business, visit cintas.com/esg.

