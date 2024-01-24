Cameron-Cole Approved as a Greenhouse Gas Verification Body Under Washington State Reporting Program

ALAMEDA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, announces it has been approved as a greenhouse gas (GHG) verification body under Washington State's broadened quality assurance mechanism: third-party emissions verification.

Businesses emitting more than 10,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent per year are tasked with reporting their emissions to Washington State's GHG Reporting Program, established in 2020. In 2024, businesses emitting greater than 25,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent per year must undergo third-party verification for emissions year 2023 data.

Cameron-Cole, a full-service environmental and regulatory compliance firm with nationwide operations, was among the first 14 firms to become an approved verification body for the Department of Ecology (DOE) Washington State's GHG Reporting Program's new requirements. Verification bodies must meet certain requirements to be recognized in Washington, including active accreditation in California and demonstration of sufficient knowledge of Washington State regulations.

"We are excited to be among the first group of organizations to be accredited by Washington State as a GHG Verification Body under the expanded requirements," said Mallory Andrews, Head of Verification Services, Cameron-Cole. "Our team has successfully verified several hundred GHG emissions reports for clients across virtually all industrial sectors, and Cameron-Cole is well positioned to help organizations throughout the state of Washington navigate these new GHG emissions verification requirements."

Under the new requirements, verification must be completed by August 10 for GHG emissions occurring in the previous calendar year.

About Cameron-Cole

Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, is a U.S.-based consulting firm that brings decades of successful experience as a full-service environmental compliance, assessment, remediation, and greenhouse gas management services consultant. Established in 2001 as an independent environmental service firm, Cameron-Cole is committed to conducting its business responsibilities consistent with the highest levels of performance expected by clients, employees, and shareholders. Cameron-Cole's projects include the most difficult issues that challenge society today, which require solutions that stand the test of time. Recognizing these challenges, Cameron-Cole is committed to delivering services and solutions that are a product of collaboration between appropriate resources and expertise within the firm, including solutions that recognize the social, economic, and environmental implications of each project.

