Franklin Templeton Employees Embrace the Spirit of Giving Through Involved HOLIDAYS Campaign

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Franklin Templeton employees show their generosity and compassion all year long. This year, the firm's global volunteer program, Involved, introduced Involved HOLIDAYS, a special volunteer campaign building upon the momentum of June's Impact Days to extend the spirit of giving beyond that month and make an impact during the holiday season. It is the perfect time to come together as a team and a extend hand to those in need.

Here are a few projects from company offices around the globe.

Baltimore

On December 12, Involved Baltimore kicked off the holiday season with a gift drive and wrapping event to support the Art Baltimore, a nonprofit supporting people with developmental disabilities in leading fulfilling lives with a sense of belonging, purpose and meaningful relationships.

Edinburgh

On December 7, Edinburgh employees volunteered at the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity annual Christmas event. The "All Wrapped Up" event started the season of holiday festivities with a carol concert featuring young performers, all of whom have participated in the activities that the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity has provided in the hospital and health care settings in the community.

Fort Lauderdale

Keeping with an annual tradition, on November 15, employees in Fort Lauderdale gathered for a Thanksgiving potluck lunch. Employees did not just eat but also gave back through a simultaneous food collection drive to benefit the Pantry of Broward. They collected 300 pounds of food.

Hyderabad

Employees in Hyderabad hosted a gift drive for children followed by a visit to the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital on December 23, where volunteers distributed gifts to young patients undergoing cancer treatment.

New York

On December 6, the NYC office hosted its annual Storefront Academy holiday event. The school's first graders visited the office for breakfast followed by singing carols and receiving presents from Santa Claus. Employees donated gifts to help fulfill the wishes of Storefront Academy's economically disadvantaged families across its South Bronx and Harlem campuses.

On December 14, employees in New York joined Rise Against Hunger for its meal packaging program, a volunteer-based initiative that coordinates assembly-line packaging of highly nutritious dehydrated meals made up of rice, soy vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals. These packaged meals are used primarily to support school food programs in developing countries.

Poznan

The Crafts for Charity initiative supported surgery funding for Basia, a Poznan colleague's daughter. Through December, volunteers crafted and donated handmade items to a charity shop for employees to purchase. All proceeds from the event went to fund Basia's account at the Fundacja "Sloneczko" nonprofit supporting individuals with disabilities in obtaining the funds needed for treatment, rehabilitation and orthopedic equipment.

Between November 7 and 28, Poznan employees hosted a Share the Warmth holiday drive to support Albertynki Poznan and Caritas Charity Kitchen by donating the most-needed items for people experiencing homelessness. Employees contributed financially, volunteered to sort and pack donated items, helped transport the packages to the Albertine Sisters and cooked and served cakes and food to clients of the Caritas Kitchen.

San Mateo

On December 6, colleagues in San Mateo joined for a fun, holiday-themed event and partnered with local charity LifeMoves to create and pack more than 100 client care packages to benefit unhoused members of the community.

On December 12, Involved volunteers attended LifeMoves Vendome's holiday party and helped serve food, engaged with clients, facilitated games and music and helped clean up after the event.

Through December, Franklin Templeton and Family Giving Tree partnered again to fulfill holiday wishes of those in need. For 31 consecutive years, employees have donated gifts through the organization to help brighten the lives of those less fortunate.

Short Hills

The Short Hills Involved team kicked off the holiday season with a toy drive to support two worthy organizations. Girls; Live, Love, Laugh Inc. focuses on building leadership skills, developing self-esteem, acquiring college readiness skills and teaching the importance of civic engagement in the community. Chosen Generation Ministries is a nondenominational church that celebrates diversity and is a home for healing and restoring lives.

Soldiers' Angels Stocking Stuffer Events

On November 14 and 15, employees in Stamford, St. Petersburg and Rancho Cordova joined in person to help the Veterans business resource group and Involved sort items, fill holiday stockings and write cards to send to deployed troops and veterans currently staying at Veterans Affairs hospitals. Over 400 stockings were donated across the participating offices.

Wreaths Across America

Every December, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 other locations across all 50 US states, at sea and abroad. On December 16, Franklin Templeton volunteers helped Arlington National Cemetery to remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Rancho Cordova stocking stuffer event.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View the original press release on accesswire.com