Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Announces Closing of Third and Final Tranche of $13.5 Million Equity Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (CBOE CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company"), Canada's friendly leisure airline, is pleased to announce that it has closed on the final $7,466,688 In proceeds from its non-brokered private placement with a single arm's length investor and has now raised a total of $13,500,001 (the "Offering"). The Offering consists of common shares (each a "Share") issued at $0.1721252 per Share. The investor is Jetstream Aviation Inc. the ("Investor" or "Jetstream") which is a Canadian corporation.

The closing of the additional proceeds of the Offering resulted in the Investor purchasing 43,379,402 Shares, for an aggregate purchase price of $7,466,688. As a result of the closing of the additional proceeds of the Offering, the Investor now holds 78,431,287 Shares equal to approximately 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Shares issued in the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period that expires on May 24, 2024.

As part of the transaction, the Investor has the right to nominate two directors to the Board of Directors of the Company. At this time Mr. Gurdev Singh has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for aircraft acquisition, general corporate and working capital purposes. No brokerage commissions or finder's fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (CBOE CA:CJET), trading as "Canada Jetlines," is a Canadian leisure airline committed to providing an exciting travel experience to its passengers. With a growing network of destinations, Canada Jetlines is dedicated to connecting Canadians with some of the world's most captivating and sought-after locations.

About Jetstream

Jetstream Aviation Inc. is a private corporation focused on investments in the aviation space.

Jetstream is acquiring the securities in the Offering described herein for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Jetstream may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of the Company or continue to hold its current position.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commission in connection with the transaction will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and can be obtained by contacting Gurdev Singh at 416.888.1906. Jetstream's address is set out below.

