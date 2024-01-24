John Galt Solutions and PredictHQ Reveal Partnership to Power Supply Chain Planning With Global Intelligent Event Data

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster,?today revealed its partnership with PredictHQ, a pioneer in predictive demand intelligence. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for companies worldwide seeking to elevate their decision-making processes through the integration of PredictHQ's unparalleled forecast-grade event impact data and superior AI models with John Galt Solution's industry-leading Atlas Planning Platform.

As the world grapples with an ever-evolving and increasingly more complex marketplace, the need for accurate and real-time information has become paramount. This partnership provides John Galt Solutions' customers the ability to incorporate verified, enriched and timely event data from PredictHQ and gain valuable business insights, enabling them to understand and predict how events, such as sports, concerts, weather, live TV events, and more, impact their end-to-end supply chain directly within the Atlas Planning Platform.

"Predictive demand intelligence is instrumental in supporting businesses master predictability as they strive to accurately forecast, adapt planning, and navigate an increasingly dynamic global market," stated Campbell Brown, CEO at PredictHQ. "We're thrilled about our partnership with industry leader John Galt Solutions. Together, we enable businesses to minimize demand volatility related to external events, reducing blind spots and creating greater resilience in their supply chains."

John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable companies to make smarter, faster, and more confident supply chain decisions.?By incorporating intelligent event data into the supply chain model, planners unlock situational awareness and gain more certainty and granularity enabling them to improve forecast accuracy, reduce inventory, fine-tune replenishment strategies, and boost customer service levels. Deeper insights into factors driving customer demand, combined with a comprehensive view of market dynamics allow for a better assessment of the impact of local, regional and global event impacts for enhanced decision making.

"Access to highly insightful event data is critical for organizations to stay ahead and thrive through uncertainty and variability," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO at John Galt Solutions. "This announcement highlights John Galt's continued commitment to ensure our customers are equipped with the right knowledge, tools and processes to quickly and intelligently make strategic trade-offs across the end-to-end supply chain."

About John Galt Solutions?

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit ?johngalt.com.?

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ is the pioneer in predictive demand intelligence, strengthening AI-powered demand planning by eliminating business blind spots caused by demand volatility related to external events. PredictHQ empowers businesses to master predictability so they can optimize inventory, staffing, pricing, and marketing to capitalize on real-time local events. PredictHQ's unique combination of forecast-grade event data, superior AI models, and agile infrastructure fuels smarter business decisions by going beyond WHAT local events are happening to help business leaders predict the unpredictable: WHY each event matters to them.?Learn more at predicthq.com.

