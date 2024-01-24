Actor and Comedian Anthony Anderson Joins PGA of America's "We Love this Game" Brand Campaign as 'Mack Weathers'

PGA of America releases phase two of the "We Love this Game" brand campaign at the 71st PGA Show with video starring Anderson

To view the "A Day With A Pro" video, click here .

FRISCO, TX and ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / The PGA of America, in partnership with Omaha Productions, unveiled the second phase of the "We Love this Game" brand campaign today at the 71st PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, with a video featuring celebrated actor and comedian Anthony Anderson and PGA of America Golf Professional Eric Lohman, the General Manager of Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California.

In an engaging "A Day With A Pro" video that demonstrates the many roles of the PGA of America Golf Professional, Anderson takes on the guise of a not-so-typical journalist - Mack Weathers - to delve into the daily life of Lohman, who's been a PGA of America Golf Professional for over 20 years. This captivating experience aims to showcase the multifaceted nature of the unsung heroes of the golfing community, who are far more than just coaches.

As "Mack" infiltrates Lohman's world, he uncovers the intricate web of responsibilities that PGA of America Golf Professionals shoulder, from club operations to event coordination and even community engagement. Viewers will be transported into the heart of this vibrant, dynamic role as they witness Mack's hilarious and heartwarming interactions with Lohman and the golfing community.

The video not only celebrates PGA of America Professionals as the gatekeepers to the world of golf but also as passionate and integral members of their communities, working tirelessly to create a more inclusive and welcoming golfing experience for everyone.

"Our more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals work in the golf industry because of their love for the game, which is what this brand campaign is all about," said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. "I love the fun-natured way Mack Weathers provides a peek into the life of Eric Lohman, PGA, and more importantly, how it shows Eric's love for his career, the community he serves and this game we all love."

The video will be distributed through digital media and PGA of America social media channels.

The video will be shown at the PGA Show during the "We Love this Game" panel on the PGA of America Industry Stage presented by CapTech at 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 24th. The panel will include video messages from Anderson and two-time Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning. A panel discussion will then take place between Lindert, Lohman, PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price, PGA of America Head of Brand & Digital Marketing Fahad Zahid, Catalyst Branding Founder & President David Martin and Omaha Productions Head of Marketing Kristen Herlihy.

The "We Love this Game" brand campaign originally debuted in September 2023, unveiling a new logo for the PGA of America and the "We Love this Game" commercial that ran throughout the 2023 Ryder Cup. The campaign aims to elevate and reinforce the role of PGA of America Golf Professionals as boldly influencing the present and future of the sport and industry by delivering more enjoyable experiences to golfers everywhere, no matter where they may be on their golf journeys.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is a media company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that unifies and uplifts people and communities.

Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy-award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, NBA, golf, and The UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on NFL Honors and ESPN+'s Places franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. Omaha executive produced the Netflix series Quarterback and shows for ABC, A+E Networks, and NBCUniversal. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN. More info here: www.omahaproductions.com

