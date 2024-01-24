Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Sixt SE EUR500mil 2029

January 24

Post Stabilisation Notice - Sixt SE EUR500mil 2029

January 24, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sixt SE

EUR 500mil 3.75 per cent. Notes due 25 January 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sixt SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000A3827R4 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.75% Notes due 25 January 2029 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.