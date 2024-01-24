Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Sixt SE EUR500mil 2029
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24
Post Stabilisation Notice - Sixt SE EUR500mil 2029
January 24, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Sixt SE
EUR 500mil 3.75 per cent. Notes due 25 January 2029
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Sixt SE
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000A3827R4
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
3.75% Notes due 25 January 2029
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.