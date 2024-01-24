WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Wednesday announced that it has received authorization from the Erasmus Medical Center Ethics Committee to open a European site for the ongoing Phase 2 study of Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
'Approval from the governing ethics board is an important step toward enrolling subjects in the European arm of the AMP-270 clinical trial for locally advanced pancreatic cancer,' stated Prof. Casper H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, Pancreato-biliary Surgeon at Erasmus MC in the Netherlands. 'Erasmus MC is tracking several cancer patients that we are hopeful will be enrolled in AMP-270.'
AMP-270 is a randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm clinical trial with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability. AMP-270 is expected to enroll approximately 90 subjects in the United States and Europe.
