Venus Concept Inc. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. ("Venus Concept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") is evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. As part of the process, the Board is considering a full range of strategic alternatives, which may include one or more financings, mergers, reverse mergers, other business combinations, sales of assets, licensings or other transactions.



The Company has retained Canaccord Genuity LLC as its financial advisor to assist in evaluating potential strategic alternatives. There can be no assurance that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction, nor can there be any assurance regarding any transaction's timing or ultimate outcome.

Venus Concept has not set a timetable for completion of the process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the process unless and until the Company executes a definitive agreement with respect thereto, or the Board otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.