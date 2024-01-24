Lynx MD: Lynx.MD Builds Massive Gastroenterology Data Repository for Research and AI Development

Providing Real-World Data for Life Science and Medtech Advancements

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Lynx.MD, a provider of a comprehensive medical data intelligence platform, debuts massive real-world gastroenterology data repository including structured and unstructured data asset. The robust datasets have been meticulously built through strategic industry domain partnerships with organizations such as Gastro Health and Allied Digestive. With a dedicated focus on research and AI development, Lynx.MD's pioneering platform enables Bio Pharma and Medtech companies to develop, test and validate GI-related therapies by leveraging the insights in the datasets in combination with the extensive research capabilities of the platform.

Lynx.MD is forging a network of gastroenterology partners to collaboratively advance research in the field. Through the Lynx network of partners, life science and medtech developers are empowered with unparalleled data insights. The platform's dynamic GI data library, expanding daily, encompasses longitudinal data representing:

12M+ Patients

60M+ Patient encounters

Over 100 million prescription and medication records

90M+ Clinical notes

1M+ Colonoscopies imaging and notes

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , approximately 2 billion people annually experience some form of GI disease, affecting one in four individuals worldwide. Lynx.MD's data-driven solutions aim to tackle this global health challenge head-on with comprehensive real-world datasets that address pervasive gastroenterological diseases, including:

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD): NAFLD is a leading cause of liver disease worldwide impacting approximately 32% of adults.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): GERD affects an estimated 20% of adults, causing heartburn and other potential complications.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Afflicting 10-15% of the global population is a chronic disorder impacting the colon and significantly affecting quality of life.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): Globally an estimated 10 million people suffer from one form of IBD; chronic autoimmune conditions causing inflammation in the digestive tract including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Colon Cancer: Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide . In 2020, more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer and more than 930 000 deaths.

A recent report by ISPOR stated, "Researchers have estimated that the use of real-world evidence could reduce trial costs between 5% to 50% to expedite safety monitoring and simplify trial and data collection." In an era where Bio Pharma and Medtech companies increasingly need real-world data for therapeutic innovation pharmaceutical and MedTech leaders are eager to explore collaborative opportunities. The depth of Lynx.MD's data offers a unique advantage for those seeking to advance research and AI development, validate therapies, and accelerate improvements in care for gastroenterological patients.

About Lynx MD

Lynx MD is a secure data network and medical intelligence platform that gives the healthcare ecosystem the ability to quickly and safely access real-world health and patient data to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic solutions and to improve patient outcomes. Lynx MD turns traditional data access control models upside down by making complex real-world data available for innovation within a secure, dedicated cloud environment that protects patient privacy. www.lynx.md .

