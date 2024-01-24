Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division Associates Volunteer for MLK Day of Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, associates in Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division volunteered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the MLK Day of Service hosted by L.A. Works.

Our team, including members of our Albertsons African American Leadership Council (AAALC) and Unidos Hispanic Leadership Network (HLN) associate resource groups, division office support staff and District Manager, Ramon " Ray" Villarreal's Store Director team, spent the afternoon at the historic coliseum assembling over 500 bags of non-perishable food to benefit The Midnight Mission, SOVA Food Pantry, and North Hollywood Alliance Path.

