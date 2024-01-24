Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
19.01.24
09:30 Uhr
20,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,50 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,98020,05017:49
19,98020,05017:49
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2024 | 17:14
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division Associates Volunteer for MLK Day of Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, associates in Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division volunteered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the MLK Day of Service hosted by L.A. Works.

Our team, including members of our Albertsons African American Leadership Council (AAALC) and Unidos Hispanic Leadership Network (HLN) associate resource groups, division office support staff and District Manager, Ramon " Ray" Villarreal's Store Director team, spent the afternoon at the historic coliseum assembling over 500 bags of non-perishable food to benefit The Midnight Mission, SOVA Food Pantry, and North Hollywood Alliance Path.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.