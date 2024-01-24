Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31th, 2023:
26,806 shares
- €25,947,598
In the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,813
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,028
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 812,301 shares for €71,366,781
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 835,195 shares for €73,305,600
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2023), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
49,700 shares
- €24,008,779
In the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,394
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,764
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 846,751 shares for €71,814,174
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 908,281 shares for €76,982,540
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
03/07/2023
4 502
35
407 282,12
2
1
182,20
04/07/2023
3 000
23
268 920,00
3 000
44
269 100,00
05/07/2023
5 500
58
492 059,98
5 500
36
492 590,01
06/07/2023
10 500
64
927 449,99
9 209
88
814 655,40
07/07/2023
5 000
51
438 206,40
5 000
43
438 600,00
10/07/2023
5 000
35
439 060,00
6 000
58
527 599,98
11/07/2023
6 500
56
581 550,00
6 500
37
582 100,03
12/07/2023
3 500
27
318 610,01
5 500
32
500 690,03
13/07/2023
5 000
49
457 480,00
4 000
31
366 700,00
14/07/2023
3 500
36
321 480,01
3 500
39
321 989,99
17/07/2023
6 000
39
549 169,98
4 000
38
366 800,00
18/07/2023
3 500
20
320 027,12
5 000
58
457 850,00
19/07/2023
8 000
57
731 210,00
1 000
8
92 200,00
20/07/2023
4 500
27
403 200,00
4 500
55
403 518,02
21/07/2023
5 000
45
450 140,00
6 000
79
541 440,00
24/07/2023
7 000
41
629 792,10
7 000
90
630 780,01
25/07/2023
10 500
64
948 295,53
12 500
162
1 132 080,00
26/07/2023
8 500
62
766 840,00
8 500
98
767 606,78
27/07/2023
5 000
34
454 030,00
11 991
112
1 096 212,78
28/07/2023
6 000
35
545 190,00
6 000
51
545 400,00
31/07/2023
20 500
107
1 838 670,01
20 445
193
1 836 641,41
01/08/2023
4 500
11
407 250,00
7 500
90
684 380,03
02/08/2023
9 000
36
818 399,97
11 500
141
1 051 037,10
03/08/2023
8 250
42
758 714,96
5 500
86
506 740,03
04/08/2023
6 000
39
548 850,00
6 000
46
549 480,00
07/08/2023
6 500
50
593 749,98
6 500
82
594 650,03
08/08/2023
6 000
39
549 480,00
6 000
63
550 810,02
09/08/2023
4 104
27
378 753,28
4 104
56
379 461,59
10/08/2023
4 445
54
406 324,52
5 695
66
525 788,03
11/08/2023
6 000
34
548 700,00
6 000
69
549 360,00
14/08/2023
4 000
40
365 500,00
5 000
62
458 070,00
15/08/2023
6 000
37
548 460,00
16/08/2023
3 500
36
317 730,00
4 500
53
409 249,98
17/08/2023
10 700
72
962 679,96
7 700
60
695 160,00
18/08/2023
3 000
16
265 650,00
4 000
39
354 900,00
21/08/2023
5 000
43
444 120,00
3 000
40
266 850,00
22/08/2023
3 000
26
268 560,00
5 500
44
492 449,98
23/08/2023
4 000
21
357 117,32
2 525
15
225 821,51
24/08/2023
5 500
27
493 950,00
5 000
41
451 800,00
25/08/2023
5 000
63
444 880,20
5 000
55
445 553,90
28/08/2023
3 000
21
269 700,00
5 500
38
495 610,01
29/08/2023
3 000
32
272 100,00
4 000
27
363 700,00
30/08/2023
5 500
38
501 139,98
4 500
20
411 330,02
31/08/2023
3 500
30
319 550,00
2 000
19
183 340,00
01/09/2023
5 000
40
454 780,00
5 000
25
455 380,00
04/09/2023
3 000
22
272 850,00
05/09/2023
9 000
70
809 759,97
9 073
91
818 368,36
06/09/2023
4 500
45
404 339,99
10 000
80
905 130,00
07/09/2023
6 781
50
614 880,53
4 281
41
389 261,40
08/09/2023
7 500
46
678 210,00
7 500
54
680 360,03
11/09/2023
6 000
32
529 890,00
1 000
2
88 480,00
12/09/2023
3 000
19
263 730,00
3 500
24
309 388,49
13/09/2023
13 000
72
1 128 739,95
6 688
44
582 362,42
14/09/2023
6 000
33
516 930,00
12 312
65
1 068 395,35
15/09/2023
5 500
30
485 710,01
18/09/2023
6 441
37
565 387,50
5 441
84
478 195,72
19/09/2023
6 000
44
525 780,00
20/09/2023
3 000
32
262 950,00
10 000
62
878 335,50
21/09/2023
10 000
62
861 350,00
7 274
53
627 644,29
22/09/2023
6 000
48
510 750,00
25/09/2023
1 500
2
125 700,00
5 000
42
422 650,00
26/09/2023
7 000
42
593 639,97
9 000
101
764 479,98
27/09/2023
4 500
11
382 440,02
6 000
50
511 339,98
28/09/2023
7 500
47
633 549,98
7 500
74
634 809,98
29/09/2023
5 500
32
476 839,99
02/10/2023
4 900
45
428 948,01
4 150
36
364 245,00
03/10/2023
4 000
52
347 400,00
5 000
63
435 120,00
04/10/2023
6 000
33
517 950,00
1 500
11
130 110,00
05/10/2023
5 500
66
473 840,02
5 000
31
431 100,00
06/10/2023
6 500
39
556 800,01
6 500
100
557 749,99
09/10/2023
5 500
27
472 130,01
5 500
71
472 709,99
10/10/2023
4
1
346,00
3 000
28
259 668,30
11/10/2023
4 250
48
368 778,28
4 250
29
370 925,00
12/10/2023
2 000
18
176 340,00
2 000
22
176 500,00
13/10/2023
20 500
111
1 774 450,07
16/10/2023
8 000
80
685 930,00
10 000
99
859 810,00
17/10/2023
7 500
29
636 810,00
7 500
107
639 070,95
18/10/2023
8 145
34
689 343,03
19/10/2023
4 500
30
374 610,02
4 500
35
374 850,00
20/10/2023
10 500
49
855 766,28
9 370
98
764 270,52
23/10/2023
24 000
24
1 938 240,00
24 000
279
1 940 994,64
24/10/2023
14 362
40
1 159 349,34
14 362
96
1 159 971,68
25/10/2023
7 459
74
603 295,40
14 000
32
1 133 970,00
26/10/2023
10 000
30
797 310,00
10 000
55
798 600,00
27/10/2023
16 250
177
1 313 112,72
16 250
139
1 314 969,72
30/10/2023
1 500
9
122 250,00
1 500
9
122 400,00
31/10/2023
11 220
76
918 392,00
21 220
91
1 743 132,40
01/11/2023
10 000
24
812 270,00
10 000
154
814 559,64
02/11/2023
11 500
25
953 190,00
03/11/2023
12 500
168
1 049 596,28
13 500
44
1 134 830,00
06/11/2023
6 500
24
542 310,00
4 000
34
335 040,00
07/11/2023
7 500
48
621 750,00
10 000
66
830 300,00
08/11/2023
12 000
9
936 000,00
12 000
66
943 200,00
09/11/2023
14 500
25
1 204 660,00
10/11/2023
10 110
83
847 932,00
6 960
60
584 880,00
13/11/2023
2 000
34
168 080,00
2 000
6
168 400,00
14/11/2023
11 500
7
965 250,00
16 500
45
1 390 100,00
15/11/2023
5 000
74
432 902,08
5 000
24
433 780,00
16/11/2023
8 250
78
718 007,00
8 500
41
741 100,00
17/11/2023
9 000
115
790 515,00
9 000
23
791 500,00
20/11/2023
11 500
44
1 008 185,22
11 500
32
1 011 530,00
21/11/2023
1 500
7
132 000,00
1 500
16
132 300,00
22/11/2023
6 500
88
572 950,00
6 500
16
573 900,00
23/11/2023
2 000
7
176 200,00
2 000
10
176 400,00
24/11/2023
6 000
16
531 080,00
11 000
29
973 850,00
27/11/2023
2 000
33
177 600,00
2 000
17
177 720,00
28/11/2023
4 000
42
354 000,00
4 000
63
354 440,00
29/11/2023
9 550
77
842 899,40
9 550
116
845 582,04
30/11/2023
6 500
82
576 810,00
6 500
51
576 910,00
01/12/2023
7 750
106
690 390,00
7 750
64
691 155,00
04/12/2023
11 500
99
1 025 484,40
11 000
68
981 620,00
05/12/2023
7 712
88
685 059,36
8 712
82
775 327,20
06/12/2023
4 000
57
365 623,00
6 500
46
594 677,88
07/12/2023
6 000
33
552 063,48
6 000
55
553 000,00
08/12/2023
9 105
131
844 222,50
10 105
87
939 338,30
11/12/2023
11 500
118
1 084 670,00
12/12/2023
2 000
10
189 000,00
2 000
17
190 083,60
13/12/2023
4 500
29
426 200,00
14/12/2023
4 723
51
450 894,20
9 340
63
891 889,22
15/12/2023
8 250
87
794 905,00
6 250
123
604 502,62
18/12/2023
8 927
75
858 737,80
7 677
64
739 986,32
19/12/2023
14 500
91
1 378 220,00
20/12/2023
2 111
18
199 087,28
6 111
87
579 031,70
21/12/2023
2 000
18
188 400,00
4 000
75
378 377,64
22/12/2023
4 000
39
378 800,00
4 000
27
379 200,00
27/12/2023
8 500
68
805 313,16
8 500
92
806 740,00
28/12/2023
6 500
70
612 730,00
4 000
44
378 280,00
29/12/2023
2 000
38
188 240,00
1 398
3
131 971,20
Key financial dates:
- 2023 annual results: February 15, 2024
"Quiet period1" starts January 16, 2024
- 2024 first-quarter annual results: May 3, 2024
"Quiet period1" starts April 3, 2024
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.
(code ISIN FR0010307819).https://www.legrandgroup.com
1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
