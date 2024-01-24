Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Helsinki, January 24, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The following security will be added to the Index: Symbol Security Name MANTA Mandatum Oyj The following security will be removed from the Index: Symbol Security Name SSABBH SSAB AB ser. B For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Maarit Bystedt + 358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com