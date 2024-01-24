Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2024 | 18:10
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Helsinki, January 24, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results
of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki:
OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Thursday, February 1,
2024. 

The following security will be added to the Index:

Symbol Security Name
MANTA  Mandatum Oyj 

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Symbol Security Name 
SSABBH SSAB AB ser. B

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index
is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please
refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact
Maarit Bystedt
+ 358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
