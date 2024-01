Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - CORRECTION - Form 8.3 - Young & Co.'s Brewery PLC

January 24

24 January 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Form 8.3 - Young & Co.'s Brewery PLC

The announcement released on 24 January 2024 at 12:55 under ID No 3914885 was released in error and should be disregarded.

