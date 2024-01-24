The best Mini PC under $2000: the GEEKOM A7 takes pre-orders now.

TAIPEI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading brands in the mini PC industry, GEEKOM has released lots of premium products in the last couple of years. The latest addition to their incredibly diverse lineup is the GEEKOM A7, a 4x4 PC system that features a powerful AMD Phoenix Ryzen 7040 chip, a PCIe Gen4 SSD, DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and many other cutting-edge technologies.

The GEEKOM A7's unibody aluminum housing measures only 112.4*112.4*37mm (0.47 liters). The rounded corners and matte silver coating give the mini PC a soft but gorgeous look, making it particularly attractive to female users. With a footprint smaller than a book, the A7 easily fits into all kinds of desktop arrangement and can be conveniently transported from one place to another.

As small as it is, the GEEKOM A7 still hosts a wide array of ports, including a 40Gbps USB4 port, a multi-function Type-C port, three USB3.2 Gen2 port, a USB2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet jack, an SDXC card reader, as well as a 3.5mm combo audio jack. You can hook it up with as many as four 4K monitors, and all your favorite peripherals. The mini PC also ships with a wireless network module that supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

There are two CPU options for the A7: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. While both chips feature eight Zen 4 CPU cores and a Radeon 780M iGPU, the latter can run at higher frequencies. All models will ship with 32GB dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz RAM and a PCIe4.0*4 SSD with either 1TB or 2TB capacity. The A7's perfect set of hardware will allow you to tackle complex productivity tasks and enjoy the most graphics-intensive AAA titles.

As the Green Mini PC Global Leader, GEEKOM is one of the first PC brands to commit to the vision of "Green Computing". Even though the GEEKOM A7 is as powerful and as versatile as many mainstream desktop towers, yet its CPU is only configured at 45W TDP, which means the mini PC will consume the minimum amount of electricity when handling the most demanding computing duties, leaving a much smaller carbon footprint on the environment.

The GEEKOM A7 is available for pre-orders on GEEKOM's independent website.

