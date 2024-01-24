

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday that he plans to cut the People's Bank of China's reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points from February 5 to revive investor confidence in the economy.



The reserve requirement ratio signifies the amount of cash to be held in reserve by the commercial banks.



Gongsheng emphasized that the move will 'stabilize the market and strengthen confidence and enhance the positive economic recovery' as it will inject approximately RMB 1 trillion, which is equivalent to $140 billion into the economy.



The governor also informed that the re-lending and rediscount rate of bank loans for small firms and agricultural businesses has been cut by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent from Thursday.



Gongsheng said in a conference in Beijing that the central bank 'will strengthen the counter-cyclical and inter-cyclical adjustment of monetary policy tools' to strengthen the financial system.



Renminbi fell over 5 percent against the dollar last year due to high-interest rates in the U.S. However, the governor claimed that there will be lesser pressure on China's economy in 2024 as he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to introduce rate cuts in its policy.



He further explained that, 'The misalignment of the monetary policy cycles between China and the United States is expected to improve, which will facilitate the stabilization and convergence of interest rate differentials between China and the US.'



Speaking about the deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy, Pan said that China's economy was affected badly when the inflation levels in the U.S. and Eurozone fell from 10 percent to 3 percent.



'Inflation in developed economies dropped from maybe the 10th floor to the third floor while that of China has dropped from the second floor to the first floor,' Pan explained.



However, the governor acknowledged that many domestic factors such as 'insufficient effective demand, overcapacity in some industries, weak social expectations, and low-price levels' had also intensified the pressure on the economy.



Gongsheng added that the state's economy is recovering moderately citing the predictions of IMF which forecasts China's GDP to grow 4.2 percent in 2024.



