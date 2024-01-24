

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) has recalled about 1.90 million 2011-2019 Explorer SUVs due to fix A-pillar trim retention clips which may detach from the vehicle, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.



The SUVs were recalled as the loose trim could detach and fall off from the vehicle, leading to a road hazard and increased risk of an accident.



The company said that the dealers would replace the A-pillar trim for free.



Ford also plans to notify the SUV owners about the safety risk through a mail by March 13, 2024, followed by a second mail notifying them about the remedy.



Earlier this month, Ford had recalled about 113,000 of its 2021 to 2023 F-150 trucks citing rear axle issues.



