

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Wednesday as data showing an improvement in U.S. business activity in the month of January prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities.



After strong business activity report, investors now await data on durable goods orders, jobless claims, and producer and consumer prices data, for clarity about the Federal Reserve's policy moves.



The dollar's weakness helped limit the bullion's downside.



The dollar index, which dropped to 102.77 around mid morning, recovered to 103.17, but was still down more than 0.4% from the previous close.



Gold futures for February ended down $9.80 at $2,016.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended higher by $0.427 at $22.889 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.8860 per pound, gaining $0.0925.



'Gold continues to trade above $2,000, perhaps a sign that traders remain confident that central banks will be forced to cut rates soon and on multiple occasions throughout the year,' says Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, UK & EMEA. However, he adds that it is far from certain at this point and its resilience above here may be tested over the coming weeks if the data doesn't deliver as it did in the final couple of months of last year.



The S&P Global US Composite PMI surged to 52.3 in January, up from the previous month's reading of 50.9, marking the biggest increase since June 2023.



The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly jumped to 50.3 in January 2024 from 47.9 in December 2023, preliminary estimates showed. The reading was the highest since October 2022. Meanwhile, the Services PMI surged to a 7-month high of 52.9 in January, according to preliminary estimates.



The Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged today, and said the bank's Governing Council is 'still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation.'



The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates unchanged. The bank's statement and the post meet press conference by ECB President Christine Lagarde will be in focus for clues about the bank's interest-rate trajectory.



